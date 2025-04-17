James Carville Wants Dems to Go All-Out to Bring Salvadoran Gang Member Back to U.S.

Is there simply no sane person left in the Democrat Party? Is there absolutely no one who is going to pull the Dems back from the cliff they’re standing on?

It sure looks that way. On Wednesday, the famed Democrat strategist James Carville, who has been dining out since 1992 on having helped get Bill Clinton get into the White House, offered some sage advice about how the Dems can climb out of the hole they’ve dug for themselves. Democrat apparatchiks might think twice about heeding the ophidian old kingmaker, especially in light of the fact that after his supposedly genius run at the helm of Slick Willie’s campaign, he piloted the presidential campaigns of John Kerry in 2004 and Hillary Clinton in 2008 straight into the rocks.

They’re likely to do just what he recommends, however, not because Carville’s star is particularly bright in Dem circles these days, but because he is waving the pom poms for doing exactly what all the party top dogs seem to have agreed to do: stay the course of delusion, perversion, madness, and socialist internationalism. The American people rejected this noxious brew in 2024, so let’s give ‘em even more of it, and make ‘em like it.

Carville made a strong pitch for this strategy on Wednesday, coming out strongly for the absurd trip to El Salvador that Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Please Pay Attention to Me) took in order to rescue Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a wife-beating gang member that the Trump administration had deported, and that Van Hollen is determined to inflict upon unsuspecting Americans. If anything is a losing issue with the American people, who are tired of bringing large numbers of criminals among masses of unvetted migrants into the country, and suffering the rising crime rates that result, it’s this one. But Carville was determined that Democrats should be ready to go down with this particular ship.

The Daily Caller noted Thursday that the Justice Department “published documents earlier on Wednesday indicating Garcia’s membership in MS-13.” And so Chris Cuomo had Carville on his “CUOMO” show and tried to talk some sense into him, saying that “politically, if you want to argue due process, that’s high ground. But it does look, with Van Hollen running down to El Salvador, like you guys are pleading the case of a gang banger and trying to bring him back into this country. And you’re going to lose politically to the effort to get bad guys out of the country.”

Despite the evidence that the DOJ had just provided that Abrego Garcia was a gang member, Carville shot back testily: “There is no evidence that has ever been presented, okay? There’s no due process, there’s no anything. That’s agreed on. Every court has said bring him back.” In Carville’s leftism-addled mind, this allowed for only one course of action: do everything to save the gang member, no matter how many Americans he might victimize in the future: “So what do we do? Say, ‘We want to pivot to another issue, let’s just leave him down in some El Salvadorian dump.’ Let the president of the United States, who by the way, in his oath of office, is to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, of which the Supreme Court, I think is Article III … He is blatantly disregarding an order.”

The Constitution also says that it is designed to “insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence,” and “promote the general Welfare,” but Carville seems concerned only that the member of a murderous criminal gang isn’t too inconvenienced. “So if we pivot to another issue,” he said, “if we take care of the middle class, if we don’t have laws in this country, what good have we done? I just think that it is an outrage that this guy is out there. And if the Democratic Party can’t stand up for him, who the hell are we going to stand up for? Nobody. Nothing … You got to do everything you can to get this guy back home.”

Cuomo responded gently that while Carville made an effective argument, Garcia was “a tough poster boy for the cause.” Yeah, you could say that.

It’s hard not to wonder, when Carville says things like this, whether he is secretly a MAGA Republican, trying to make the Trump administration look as good as possible. But no, it’s just that the Democrat Party is really this insane. And there doesn’t seem to be anyone left in its ranks to call it back to reality.