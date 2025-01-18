The Man Who Destroyed the Justice Department Gets a Hero’s Sendoff from His Accomplices

The worst attorney general in history, Merrick Garland, exited the Justice Department Friday, we hope for the last time (unless he enters it again as a defendant). As this senior Biden regime corruptocrat walked out of the department that he did so much to wreck and politicize over the last four years, far-left Justice Department wonks actually lined the hallways to cheer and applaud him, as if his disgraceful tenure as attorney general were something that he and all Americans could look back upon with pride.

Thank you for your service, Mr. Attorney General! pic.twitter.com/Lp9cbtuLQT — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) January 18, 2025

In reality, if free societies survive and free people write the histories, Merrick Garland will be remembered as one of the central villains of our time, who came close to criminalizing political opposition and thereby destroying the republic almost singlehandedly. And so Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) commented on the video of the DoJ lemmings cheering Garland: “Merrick Garland has left @TheJusticeDept for the FINAL TIME. His DOJ attacked concerned parents. His DOJ attacked religious Catholics. His DOJ attacked political opponents. His DOJ was unprecedentedly weaponized. This disgraceful era of brazen political lawfare is FINALLY OVER.”

Well, we can hope that it is. But “the evil that men do lives after them,” wrote Shakespeare, and the cheers and applause Garland received from Justice Department bureaucrats bore witness to the truth of that adage. Many, if not most, of the desk jockeys who were busy clapping and shouting hosannas at this sinister corruptocrat will continue to work at the DoJ during the Trump administration. These are this man’s admirers, pupils and proteges. They will be working to place the largest possible obstacles they possibly can in the way of Trump’s efforts to reform the department and make it once more into an instrument of impartial justice. That is the miserable legacy of the atrocious Merrick Garland.

There is simply nothing good that can be said about Garland’s four years as attorney general. His most egregious act was ordering the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, supposedly in search of classified documents that Trump had illegally taken and was improperly storing. But what the raid was really all about was humiliating Trump and trying to hang something, anything, on him that would bar him from running again in 2024. And the banana republic attorney general was actually proud of this, announcing: “I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter.”

The unctuous hatchet man reminded Americans that the search warrant “was authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause.” He didn’t mention, of course, that the judge who authorized the warrant was an Obama donor and Jeff Epstein’s old lawyer. But this out-of-control authoritarian did take the time to go heavy on the disingenuous flag-waving: “Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department, of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor. Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing.” Yeah. Raiding the home of the president’s chief rival on the flimsiest of pretexts — that’s certainly what I think about when I think of what it means to apply the law even-handedly.

The Trump raid was a watershed event in American history, representing the complete breakdown of the mutual respect that the competing factions in American political life have always had for one another, and the conversion of what are supposed to be politically neutral law enforcement organizations into weapons of partisan politics. And this was, according to the proud testimony of Merrick Garland himself, the handiwork of none other than Merrick Garland.

The Garland “Justice” Department, which should have been rebranded as the Partisan Vengeance Department, wasn’t content with persecuting Trump. It also sicced the FBI on angry parents protesting at school board meetings, worked with Twitter (X) and other social media giants to silence and deplatform people with opposing views, and even sent spies into Catholic churches to keep tabs on pro-lifers.

This is the man those leftist dolts were cheering on Friday. The idea that Merrick Garland did a good or admirable job as attorney general is almost as offensive as Garland’s tenure itself. If all those who applauded Garland on his way out can’t be fired, at very least they should be carefully questioned as to their desire and ability to administer impartial justice, rather than act as the enforcement arm of the hard left. And they should be watched. Closely.

The evil that men do does indeed live after them, and it will take a long time for America to recover from Merrick Garland.