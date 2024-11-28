Kamala Harris has signaled that she may run for president again in 2028, and after the splendid campaign she ran in 2024, who could blame her? But the Candidate of Joy would be hasty if she thinks that she will rewarded with a coronation in 2028. There is likely to be a host of contenders for the Democrat nomination, each vying with the others to show how much madness, socialism, and authoritarianism he, she, or xe can promise to the American people (and the world, since the Dems so desperately want every last person on the planet to be able to vote in our elections). And some observers believe that one formidable rival to Kamala is already emerging. It’s the stuff of dreams, it’s the stuff of nightmares: are you ready for Hillary 2028?

Trump senior advisor Jason Miller posted on X Wednesday: “SHE’S RUNNING! ‘Clintons scheduled to speak in Little Rock on December 7’ | The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette - Arkansas' Best News Source.” Miller linked to an article in that august Little Rock publication that stated that Bill and Hillary were set to speak on Dec. 7 to “mark the Clinton Presidential Center's 20th anniversary.”

The article added: “The Clintons will share their ‘reflections on the noble and important work of public service -- from securing peace, prosperity, and progress during the Clinton administration to uplifting millions of people in Arkansas and around the world through the work of the Clinton Foundation and empowering the next generation of leaders through the Clinton School,’ according to a news release.” Now, that doesn’t amount to anything more than an afternoon of lucrative blather for America’s most beloved power couple, but Miller may be on to something. This event could be an opportunity to make policy statements and criticize the incoming administration in a way that makes it clear: Hillary’s pointy black hat is in the ring for ’28.

Still, it seems unbelievable. Hillary is so…2016. She will be 81 years old by the time the 2028 presidential election rolls around, but who cares? We have entered an age of geriatric presidents. Hillary is a year younger than Trump, who is 78 and appears to be in full possession of his faculties, but when he takes the Oath of Office on Jan. 20, 2025, he will still be the oldest man ever to do so. The Democrats, of course, were initially prepared to have Old Joe Biden take the oath on that day, pledging to serve as America’s figurehead until he was a hearty 86 years old. So why not an octogenarian Hillary?

Still, the one floating this most leaden of trial balloons is a Trump adviser, so it isn’t as if Hillary has actually declared her candidacy. Still, Miller can dream, can’t he? A Hillary candidacy could divide the Dems and potentially present once again one of the most unlikeable political candidates ever to the national electorate. And while it’s far too early to start making any serious plans regarding 2028, lovers of freedom should be on guard: as president, Hillary Clinton would likely administer the coup de grace to any lingering sense that maybe political dissidents can still get a fair shake in America today. She could very well end all hope that the two-tier justice system that has been so flagrantly in view during the Biden-Harris regime would be just a temporary feature of the American landscape. She could complete the transformation of America that Obama promised, making it the dreary one-party socialist state of her grim, monochromatic dreams.

All things considered, a Billary third term is a wild longshot, whatever Jason Miller may be hoping for, and that’s a good thing. She has already lost twice, and as Henry Clay and William Jennings Bryan discovered, the third time isn’t always the charm. Hillary may be hoping to play the savior for the Democrats after they suffered the thoroughgoing repudiation at the ballot box that we all just enjoyed, but she is at this point as much of a relic of history as bobby sox and hula hoops. The Democrats in 2028 are more likely to turn to Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, or some other governor who has driven his or her state to the brink of ruin, promising that the candidate will now do the same to the entire nation. There are fresher nightmares ahead of us than the one about Hillary in the Oval Office.