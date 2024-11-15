Hey, Here’s Some Good News: Nancy Pelosi is Running Again in 2026

Yeah, okay, the title is sarcastic, it’s not really good news at all; it’s just more evidence that Washington has become a place where entitled corruptocrats can fatten at the public trough for absolutely as long as they wish to do so, if there is no electoral rival back in their home district with enough clout to shake them out of their self-serving little fiefdoms. The latest to declare her intention to continue to inflict herself upon us is none other than Nancy Pelosi (D-Smirnoff), the former speaker of the house and current Democrat kingmaker. At the end of her next term in Congress, Pelosi will be 88 years old, and no doubt ready to sign up for yet another two years.

Advertisement

Pelosi’s likely motivation is to dog Donald Trump and act as a thorn in his side for as long as he continues to be a resident of the White House. The Washington Examiner reported Thursday that Pelosi “has filed for reelection in 2026, setting the stage to once again become a key anti-Trump force.” The superannuated leftist, stock market whiz, and gourmet ice cream devotee “filed a statement of candidacy Thursday with the Federal Election Commission after winning a 20th term last week.”

Yes, that’s right, a twentieth term. Pelosi first entered the House of Representatives on June 2, 1987, the same day that the West German government endorsed joint Soviet and American proposals to eliminate long-range missiles from Europe. That’s right, you remember: the Cold War. The Reagan administration was embroiled in the Iran/Contra controversy, as the CIA’s man in Costa Rica testified in Congress that he had organized the delivery of weapons to Nicaraguan freedom fighters, with the full knowledge of his superiors.

These issues and the others that preoccupied the nation on June 2, 1987 have long since become the stuff of history books, yet Nancy Pelosi is still there in Congress, and even besides Trump, it’s easy to see why she wants to stay. Fox Business reported back in September that on Jul. 1 2024, Paul Pelosi “sold 2,000 shares of Visa.” The sale price was “at least $500,000.” The sell-off still warrants scrutiny came “a few months before the federal government sued the company.” The "Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker" X account “flagged the trade on Tuesday, the same day the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Visa, alleging that the company maintained an illegal monopoly over the U.S. debit card market.” Wow, what a coincidence.

Advertisement

There are plenty of other coincidences like that one. In Jan. 2023, the Washington Free Beacon reported that Nancy and Paul “sold up to $3 million in shares of Google in recent weeks—just before the Biden Justice Department launched an antitrust probe of the tech giant.” Wow, the Pelosis are the savviest stock traders in history, right? Or could there possibly be an alternative explanation?

Nancy Pelosi’s net worth is over $230 million. When she entered Congress, the annual salary for a representative was $69,800. A steady stream of self-awarded raises brought it to $174,000 by 2009, and it officially remains at that figure. Yet even if Pelosi had made $174,000 every year since 1987, which she didn’t, and didn’t spend even a penny of what she had earned, she would today have $6,438,000. Where did the other $223.57 million come from? The Pelosis must be the sharpest investors on the planet!

Related: Pelosi’s Latest Big Lie Is Too Much Even for the Washington Post

Since San Francisco is essentially a one-party state, Pelosi is certain to be reelected in 2026. And will she run in 2028? “I’m not here to talk about that,” the selfless public servant said sagely. “I’m here to fight the fight so that we win in the next election. I must have thought I had the last term over and over again, but as fate would have it, the mission called.” The mission. Yeah. Bring socialist internationalism to the U.S. and get rich in the process.

Why don’t these people ever go away? The answer is clear. “Public service” in the United States today is so comfortable and lucrative that people can’t bring themselves to surrender the reins of power once they get them. The reason why America is turning into a gerontocracy, with our government full of aged corruptocrats such as Nancy Pelosi and so many others, is the same reason why five of the fifteen richest counties in the country are in Virginia and Maryland, right outside Washington, D.C. That’s the swamp that needs to be drained, right there.