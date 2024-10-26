Israel Strikes Back, Hits Iran with Rocket Barrage

On Friday night, Israel launched its much-feared and much-anticipated attack against Iran, hitting Tehran and nearby Karaj with a series of airstrikes in retaliation for Iran’s missile attack on Israel on Oct. 1. During the three and a half weeks between Iran’s strike and Israel’s retaliation, we have seen the Biden-Harris regime pull out all the stops to try to keep Israel from hitting back, or to limit the attack on Iran as much as possible. The scope of Israel’s action on Friday appears to reflect that.

The biggest roadblock that Biden-Harris apparatchiks put in the way of Israel’s attempt to defend itself was yet another outright betrayal: last week, a regime insider actually leaked Israel’s plans to the Islamic Republic, forcing the Israelis to go back to the drawing board.

Suspicion for the leak fell on Ariane Tabatabai, a senior Pentagon official who has been identified as a member of the Iran Experts Initiative, which the Washington Free Beacon on Thursday called “an Iranian government propaganda group.” Tabatabai was found to have “report[ed] back to Iran’s foreign ministry and communicate[d] with senior officials in the hardline regime.”

Despite that, Tabatabai wasn’t fired. Instead, in keeping with the Biden-Harris regime’s intense unrequited love for the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tabatabai was actually promoted: she had been Chief of Staff to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations, but moved up last month to the position of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Force Education and Training.

And even before the leak, Old Joe Biden had warned that the U.S. would not support a strike on Iran’s nuclear sites. Why he wants a regime whose rulers scream “Death to America” as well as “Death to Israel” to have nuclear weapons, he did not explain. But against that backdrop, Israel had little room to maneuver. The Biden-Harris regime might take too strong a response as a pretext to withhold weapons shipments from Israel or to shower more billions upon the forces that are determined to destroy the Jewish state. Too weak a response, however, would only embolden the Islamic Republic.

It also must be remembered that Israel was not retaliating solely for the strikes of Oct. 1. The entire war against Israel, beginning with Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 massacre of 1,200 Israelis and continuing up to this moment, has been a war that Iran has been waging through its proxies. Hizballah is a wholly owned and operated subsidiary of the Islamic Republic. So are the Houthis. Hamas gets significant financing from Iran.

So when Israel struck Iran Friday, it was striking for the first time against the entity that is actually responsible for this war. Fox News reported Friday that Israel “sent 140 Air Force planes to the skies for the assault that has reportedly targeted military facilities containing missile exports, drones, ballistic missile transmitters and Iran's air defense systems.” An Israeli news outlet also reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (which Fox erroneously calls the “Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps,” apparently in keeping with the establishment media’s relentless determination always to exonerate Islam for crimes committed in its name) headquarters in Tehran was hit as well.

The Israel Defense Forces announced: "In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran. The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil. Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized. We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel." As it should.

Old Joe and Kamala, however, were characteristically less than pleased; Biden-Harris regime apparatchiks hastened to assure the watching world that “the U.S. had no involvement in Israel's operation.” Of course it didn’t. After all, Iran may have not been able to go to war against Israel, or to prolong that war, if the Biden-Harris regime hadn’t sent the mullahs $10 billion, putting the United States in the extremely peculiar position of bankrolling both sides of this war.

Nevertheless, it’s very clear which side the regime in Washington is rooting for. In the wake of Israel’s strike, watch for Old Joe and his henchmen to announce a new package of “humanitarian aid” for Iran.