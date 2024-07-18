Biden Has Four Options. Which One Will He Choose?

It’s looking increasingly as if Old Joe Biden is coming to the end of his disastrous reign as the figurehead of the most America-Last, authoritarian administration this country has ever suffered, but even as speculation mounts that we have entered the last period of Biden misrule, there is no clarity about what will happen or if anything will happen at all. The increasingly dementia-ridden kleptocrat has four options. Which one he will choose, however, or which will be chosen for him, is anybody’s guess.

The writing was on the wall for Old Joe when former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Smirnoff), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-Grillmaster), and finally the patron saint of the Democrat Party, Barack Hussein Obama himself, told Biden that it was time for him to shuffle haltingly off the stage. This brought to mind the storied final days of the presidency of the only man to resign the office, Richard M. Nixon.

On Aug. 7, 1974, U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater (R-Ariz.), the pioneering conservative who was ten years removed from his shellacking in the 1964 presidential election and who had become a respected figure among even Republicans who had abhorred his presidential candidacy, went up to see the besieged Nixon in the White House. With Goldwater were House Minority Leader John Rhodes (R-Ariz.) and Senate Minority Leader Hugh Scott (R-Pa.).

This trio had bad news for the man who had carried 49 states in 1972 but since then had faced increasingly shrill and damaging accusations regarding the break-in of Democrat headquarters at Washington’s Watergate hotel during the 1972 campaign, and the subsequent cover-up of the break-in. Goldwater, Rhodes, and Scott told Nixon that his congressional support had diminished to the point that impeachment was certain and conviction and removal from office likely.

Nixon took them seriously. On the evening of Aug. 8, he announced that he would resign the presidency, effective at noon the next day.

That’s one possibility: Pelosi, Schumer, and Obama are this generation’s Goldwater, Rhodes and Scott, and Old Joe will resign the presidency. Biden, however, unlike Nixon, does not face impeachment proceedings and the possibility of removal from office after a conviction. That means that despite his obvious inability to perform the duties of his office, Biden may be allowed to stay on as president until Jan. 20, 2025, and simply announce that he is not running for reelection.

That option may allow the world’s most famous dementia sufferer to save face, but it is risky. It would mean that Biden would continue to display his cognitive decline to a watching world all through the presidential campaign, regularly reminding the electorate that the political and media elites gaslighted us for over three years about Biden’s condition. That’s a bad look for a party that faces a challenge from a man who just got shot in the head and jumped up and told his followers to fight.

And so Old Joe, if he digs in his heels, could be forced out of office by means of the 25th Amendment. There are signs that the Democrats have planned for this possibility for a long time. Back in Oct. 2020, remember, Pelosi promoted a bill that would have created a bipartisan commission to determine, along with the vice president, that the president was unfit to serve. When Trump protested, Pelosi insisted that the measure was “not about President Trump,” but about some hypothetical future president. Were the Democrats planning to have a mechanism in place in order to get rid of Old Joe, who wasn’t exactly sharp as a tack even in 2020?

In any case, the 25th Amendment has never been invoked. Doing so would draw a good deal of attention away from the Democrats’ shiny new nominee. Party apparatchiks would much rather that Old Joe leave quietly, something he has vehemently refused to do up until recently. That is the old liar’s fourth option: he could refuse all entreaties and insist on staying on as president even at the risk of taking the Democrat party down in flames with him in November.

It is by no means clear, however, that such a choice is even his to make. Throughout his presidency, Biden has made it clear that he is not his own man: he has spoken more than once about “getting in trouble” with unnamed people if he departs from the prepared script. Is he in trouble with those people now? Will they force him out of the presidency? The world waits.