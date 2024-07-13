Dems Formulate New Narrative to Ease Biden Out, but It's Ridiculous and Insulting

As the Democrats continue to wrestle with their Joe Biden problem, a new narrative is forming: Old Joe is a fine fellow, a deeply honorable man who has selflessly dedicated his life to public service. Now, at long last, it’s time for him, after a wildly successful presidency, to go off into a retirement laden with plaudits and honors.

The idea is to mask the Brutus-knifes-Caesar aspect of what they’re doing as much as it can be concealed and to present the shunting aside of Dementia Joe as akin to giving a valued employee a gold watch as he reaches mandatory retirement age. There are many problems with this; chief among them is the fact that Old Joe has never been a nice guy, much less a decent one, and is unlikely to go quietly no matter how many insincere encomia he receives.

He has already received plenty. The New York Times’ Nicholas Kristof, always a reliable bellwether of the establishment consensus, wrote on June 25: “President Biden is a good man who capped a long career in public service with a successful presidential term. But I hope he reviews his debate performance Thursday evening and withdraws from the race.”

Three days later, Van Jones said on CNN: “I love Joe Biden. He’s a good man, he loves his country, he’s doing the best that he can.” The same day, the New York Times’ Thomas Friedman headlined a column: “Joe Biden Is a Good Man and a Good President. He Must Bow Out of the Race.”

Biden, The Guardian informed us on the Fourth of July, “is widely believed to be a good man.” The same day, leftist political strategist Lindy Li announced: “I went on @BBCNews this morning and told the unvarnished truth about President Biden He is one of the kindest and most compassionate people I have ever met. He is a fundamentally good man. Truly. This is the message America needs to hear. Please help me spread the word.” The following day, the New York Daily News was more definite, asserting that Biden “is ultimately a good and decent man.”

There are many, many more examples of this, but you get the idea. If we didn’t know that the Democrats are scrupulously honest and above board in all their dealings, we might almost get the idea that some talking points went out, and these spokesmen are doing their part to disseminate them to the public. On Saturday, however, Joe Concha, author of the classic “Come On, Man!: The Truth About Joe Biden's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad Presidency,” took the blowtorch of the facts to the left’s propaganda ice castle about Decent Old Joe.

Concha asked some pointed questions: “But getting back to Biden's character, does a good or decent or honest man so plagiarize his work and speeches, both in law school and as a presidential candidate, as he did in 1988? Does a good or decent or honest man blatantly play the race card to win votes, as he did in 2020 by insisting he was arrested while on the porch with a Black couple during the civil rights era? Because that never happened.”

That wasn’t Biden’s only lie in attempting to portray himself as a civil rights hero. Concha’s list could be augmented until doomsday and still be incomplete Old Joe claimed in Feb. 2020 that he had been arrested in South Africa while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in prison: “I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robbens Island.”

Biden even had the audacity to add a few days later that after Mandela was freed and became president of South Africa, “he came to Washington and came to my office. He threw his arms around me and said, ‘I want to say thank you.’ I said, ‘What are you thanking me for, Mr. President?’ He said: ‘You tried to see me. You got arrested trying to see me.’” However, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations at that time, Andrew Young, refuted Biden’s claim outright: “There is no chance I ever was arrested in South Africa, and I don’t think Joe was, either.”

One of the most notorious indications that the putative Commander-in-Chief is not a good man is the fact that for years, Biden claimed the accident that took the life of his first wife Neilia was caused by a drunk driver. The real story was that Neilia drove into the path of the oncoming truck. The driver’s daughter repeatedly asked Biden to apologize for lying about her father, who was driven into a deep depression by Biden’s public lies. The cheerful grifter never, of course, did so. Is that the behavior of a fundamentally decent man?

The political and media elites, however, have never hesitated to insult the intelligence of Americans and have never allowed the facts to get in the way of their narratives. They need to ease Old Joe off the stage and have clearly decided that flattery might be a tool they can use to pry him out of the Oval Office. So expect to be hearing soon that Old Joe has been a better president than Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, FDR, and the numinous Obama combined. But will it work on the mulish old kleptocrat? Not likely.