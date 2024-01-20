I Thought Biden’s Lies Couldn’t Shock Me Anymore. I Was Wrong.

Sure, Old Joe Biden is a liar, a practiced and accomplished liar who has told countless whoppers throughout his entire half-century (and counting) of fattening at the public trough. Still, the sheer audacity of his lies can leave his hearers gasping for breath at how completely bereft he appears to be of an ordinary human conscience. On Friday, the man who thinks he’s president demonstrated that he also seems to think he is in a world not only without the Internet, but without newspapers or human beings with memories.

Advertisement

Fox News made the momentous announcement: Old Joe “said he does not believe the border is secure, adding that has been his stance for the past 10 years as he has continued to ask for money.”

Wait, what? Biden has been calling attention to the crisis at the border for ten years? In what universe? But that’s really what he said. It all happened when Fox’s White House correspondent, Jacqui Heinrich, asked the brazen kleptocrat about the House effort to impeach one of Biden’s chief henchmen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Fox noted with impressive understatement that the Dementia-Patient-In-Chief “responded with a confused look."

Undeterred, Henrich then asked Biden if he thought that the border was secure. This was an invitation for the corrupt old liar to echo his man Mayorkas himself, who got off a pretty sizable lie of his own in July 2022 when he said: “Look, the border is secure. We are working to make the border more secure. That has been a historic challenge.”

Unexpectedly, however, Old Joe broke from his own regime’s line and answered: “No, it’s not.” As if that weren’t enough, he started piling it on, adding: “I haven’t believed it for the last 10 years. And I’ve said it for the last 10 years…give me the money.”

Yes, that’s right. This is the man who proudly halted the construction of Trump’s border wall and oversaw an influx of illegal migrants into this country that is unprecedented in scope, and now he is posing as the Cassandra who has been warning us about the crisis at the border for ten years, which would take us back to 2014.

Advertisement

Let’s see. Who was president of the United States in 2014? If Biden had his way, we wouldn’t quite be able to remember, but I believe it was a fellow who was fairly close to Old Joe. If my memory serves me well, Biden himself may have been involved in that administration.

Of course, Biden didn’t mean it was Obama’s fault. He appears to have been blaming those dastardly Republicans who have apparently spent a decade rejecting his requests for funding to secure the border. When Henrich asked him if his own disastrous regime’s policies had any share in the blame for the catastrophe at the border, he responded: “No, I’ve…I’ve asked for thousands more, of everything – from judges to…anyway.” He asked for money from judges? Sure, Joe. Have another ice cream cone.

Fox injected a note of reality into this surreal scene by noting that “sources with U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Fox News Digital that migrant encounters hit a staggering 300,000 incidents in December 2023, reaching a level though unimaginable just years ago. It is the highest total for a single month ever recorded and also the first time migrant encounters have exceeded 300,000.”

Related: There’s Proof Biden’s Border Crisis Was Intentional... And It’s Being Covered Up

Now, is this because “judges,” no doubt appointed by Bad Orange Man, wouldn’t give Old Joe the funding he urgently requested for border security? No, it’s because the Biden regime clearly wanted the border open, and migrants to flood into the country. As Matt Margolis pointed out Sunday, “The White House has repeatedly sought to blame Republicans for the crisis that they don’t official recognize as a crisis, but confidential documents obtained by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) have pulled the curtain back on the border crisis, revealing that the historic influx of illegal immigrants is entirely by design.”

Advertisement

For socialist internationalists, the open border has no downside. Large numbers of people who don’t speak English will likely become dependents on the state, providing a ready excuse for ever higher taxes. Criminal migrants will help justify the left’s increasing authoritarianism. Meanwhile, the migrants will dilute the national character and lessen the percentage of people who think this should remain a free republic in which loyal dissent is a cherished aspect of freedom.

Old Joe opened the border. It’s his crisis. He will keep lying, but while the facts are still allowed to be stated, there they are.