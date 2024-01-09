Far-Left Journalists Caught on Hot Mic Joking About What They Really Want for Trump

They’ve tried everything.

They’ve impeached him twice, saddled him with a dizzying number of felony charges, and banned him from state ballots, and yet the left’s bête noire, Donald Trump, continues to ride high in the polls and even looks as if he could have a shot at overcoming all their chicanery and returning to the White House on Jan. 20, 2025. So what’s the next step? A couple of far-left journalists (I know, there’s no other kind of journalist) were just caught on hot mic speculating about what they’d like to see done to rid their socialist-paradise-in-the-making of this troublesome America-Firster.

Mediaite reported Tuesday that “a hot mic caught journalists joking about former President Donald Trump being assassinated as they awaited his appearance at the federal courthouse where his criminal immunity appeal will be held.”

In saying this, these hate-filled ideologues masquerading as news reporters proved that what Tucker Carlson said last September was not exactly an “unfounded claim” and a “conspiracy theory,” as Forbes characterized it at the time. Adam Carolla asked Carlson an important question: “Are they going to let Trump be president?”

It’s worth considering: after throwing so much at this man, fabricating so very many lies and distortions to try to destroy him, framing him for so many crimes, and even going ahead and acting as if he was guilty even when not convicted, is the conscienceless cabal that currently runs Washington going to cheerfully hand over the keys of the White House to Donald Trump again?

Carlson responded:

Look….They protested him. They called him names. He won anyway. They impeached him. Twice! On ridiculous pretenses. They…fabricated a lot about what happened on Jan. 6, in order to impeach him again. It didn’t work. He came back. Then they indicted him. It didn’t work. He became more popular. Then they indicted him three more times, and every single time, his popularity rose. So if you begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment, and none of them work. I mean what’s next? You know, graph it out, man! We are speeding towards assassination, obviously. No one will say that, but I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion. You know what I mean? They have decided, permanent Washington, both parties, have decided that there's something about Trump that's so threatening to them, they just can't have it. They’re putting him on trial in March of next year in the J6 case, which basically consists of trying to send him to prison for the rest of his life for complaining about the next election. That’s literally what it is. Again, if this were happening in Moldova, the State Department would issue an all-hands-on-deck order to let the world know this is not a legitimate government. And yet our government is doing it. It’s hard to overstate how bad this is….I’ve never been as worried about anything as I am about where this is going, but there’s a collision that’s clearly imminent.

Tucker’s “conspiracy theory” became a good deal more credible on Tuesday morning, when our nation’s propagandists had set up their cameras and microphones “at locations between the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia and the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in anticipation of Trump’s arrival” at court for yet another episode of the ongoing Stalinist show trial that is designed to ensure that he never returns to the White House again.

As these great shapers of our national opinions waited on their quarry, a live feed “caught some banter between journalists grousing about the difficulty of getting a good camera shot of Trump from their vantage point. But the conversation quickly drifted to an altogether different kind of shot. One reporter said, “You know what the worst part is? Even if he has his window open and he’s hanging out of it, he will be on the other side of the street.” The other responded, “I mean, if he’s driving, we’ve got a good shot!”

The first reporter asked, “Yeah, if he’s driving with the front window open?” His companion replied, “Yeah, or if it’s a convertible? … Yeah. Like if he just pulls up—” That was when the first reporter caught on and asked, “Like JFK?” That made the second reporter laugh, because what could be funnier than fantasizing about the assassination of the man leftists hate more than anyone else on the planet?

The first, encouraged by the laughter, dug in deeper, saying, “Maybe someone, just like they told JFK: ‘You know what you should do? You should take a convertible! It’s so nice out!’”

JUST IN: Shocking Hot Mic Conversation Reveals Reporters Joking About Assassination Scenario Targeting Donald Trump During Courthouse Appearance in DC. LISTENpic.twitter.com/E1UN1T0nPA — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 9, 2024

Har har. If they had joked in exactly the same way about Old Joe Biden, these two “journalists” would be in the deepest Jan. 6 “insurrection” dungeon right now, facing years of hard time. But they said it about Trump, and so they’ll probably get an award.