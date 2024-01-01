Where Is Biden’s ‘Gender-Fluid’ Thieving Ex-Nuclear Waste Chief Today?

In Old Joe Biden’s America, there’s justice if you’re a patriot, which could mean spending years in prison for strolling through the Capitol and taking selfies after the cops opened the doors on Jan. 6, 2021, and there’s justice if you’re a member of the leftist elite, which means that you can essentially do anything you want, and little or nothing will happen to you. Sam Brinton, the gender-fluid, in-your-face, cross-dressing, puppy-playing former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy, is a member of that elite group, and so despite facing numerous luggage theft charges, he ended 2023 as a free man.

Advertisement

Fox News reported Sunday that Brinton, who “made headlines in mid-2022 after being appointed to lead nuclear waste policy at the Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Nuclear Energy as a nonbinary gender-fluid person,” has “avoided jail in two criminal cases, while a third criminal case and a related lawsuit remain ongoing.”

These cases all involve the theft of women’s luggage from airport baggage carousels. This was apparently how Brinton amassed the wardrobe that he proudly showed off on Twitter, before it was X, and before he deleted his account. Fox noted that in Oct. 2022, “police charged Brinton with stealing a traveler's baggage worth a total of $2,325 from the luggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.” Then in Dec. 2022, police “accused Brinton of stealing a suitcase with a total estimated worth of $3,670 July 6, 2022, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The bag contained jewelry valued at $1,700, clothing worth $850 and makeup valued at $500.” That was too much even for the Biden regime, which removed Brinton from his position at the Department of Energy shortly after news broke of the second theft charge.

Brinton’s sordid tale, however, wasn’t finished. Two months later, Khamsin, “a female Tanzanian fashion designer based in Houston told Fox News Digital that some articles of clothing Brinton had been photographed wearing were in her luggage that she reported missing in Washington, D.C., in 2018.” She declared: "I saw the images. Those were my custom designs, which were lost in that bag in 2018. He wore my clothes, which was stolen." In a search of Brinton’s home, police found Khamsin’s clothes, and he was arrested in connection with that case in May 2023. However, Fox notes, “proceedings in that case have been delayed multiple times.”

Advertisement

Now imagine for a moment that Brinton were, instead of a “they/them” perversion enthusiast with a taste for women’s clothes, a family-first, devout Christian Trump administration appointee who had likewise been accused of several thefts. Do you think that proceedings in his case would, in that scenario, have been delayed multiple times? Do you think that he would still be a free man with nothing but a 180-day suspended sentence levied against him? Neither do I.

When Brinton was finally fired from the DoE, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), chairman of the Senate Republican Conference and ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, declared: "When people are appointed to critical positions with important national security responsibilities, Americans must be confident they can be trusted. The department must launch a thorough investigation into the vetting process." With all due respect, Senator, the problem with Brinton wasn’t one of improper vetting. Brinton was no doubt subjected to the same vetting standards that were applied to other Biden regime appointees. It is inconceivable that regime operatives were unaware that they were hiring a “gender-fluid” cross-dresser.

Related: Shocker: Nation's First Trans Lawmaker Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Advertisement

In fact, there can be little doubt — actually, no doubt at all — that Brinton was appointed to his Energy department post not in spite of his extracurricular activities, but because of them. At the time of his appointment, Brinton proudly announced that he would be “the first gender fluid person in federal government leadership,” and that was almost certainly the idea. The Biden regime is obsessed with identity politics, and proudly proclaims that it has given us the first female vice president, and the first black lesbian White House press secretary, and the first mentally ill assistant secretary for health, and on and on and on. Brinton fit right in with the regime’s rogue’s gallery of tokens, hacks and mental cases.

And now he is getting treated with kid gloves, because regardless of what he has stolen, he’s a made guy. Because he is “gender-fluid” and all the rest, he is a full member of the political elite class, and so will suffer only perfunctory consequences at best for his thefts. Fines? Jail time? That sort of thing is for “MAGA Republicans.”