At 9:11 PM on Friday, 9/11, a Man Ran Onto the Field at Yankee Stadium Waving a Palestinian Flag

It was the top of the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium in the game between the Yankees and their hated rivals, the New York Mets.

The count on leadoff hitter Francisco Lindor was 3-2 with two outs. With the Mets trailing 5-2, it was the biggest pitch of the game.

Advertisement

The stadium clock read 9:11. It was Sept. 11, 2026.

Suddenly, from somewhere along the right-field line, a fan jumped out of his seat and ran on to the field. He got all the way to center field before security personnel were able to corral him.

He was waving a Palestinian flag.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Authorities identified the man as Kelly Marcucci, 38, of Long Island.

The New York Post reports that Marcucci posted a long, rambling screed on Facebook a couple of hours before the game. "He went off on a nonsensical tirade about capitalism, Zionism, Saudi Arabia and 9/11, mentioning a string of high-profile people including President Trump and Joe Rogan," the Post said.

He also posted a video on Instagram of himself at the game wearing his personalized T-shirt with “K. Marcucci” on the back of the jersey and "No Kings" on the front.

Neither the Mets nor the Yankees commented on the incident. Completely understandable. Why should they upset their Muslim fans? Maybe they'll try to blow up Yankee Stadium.

You might recall the Palestinian reaction to 9/11. When Trump alluded to the rejoicing by Palestinians on the West Bank after news of the attacks was announced, the media scoffed and claimed no such videos existed.

Advertisement

Exhibit A of Palestinian inhumanity.

Telegraph:

A seven-minute video was played before the first pitch, commemorating a quarter-century since the attacks and featuring members of the 2001 Yankees team. Fans in the stadium became emotional, holding up posters with pictures of lost loved ones and slogans saying “USA fears nobody, play ball”. Former Yankees including Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Paul O’Neill, Bernie Williams and Jorge Posada were among those featured in the tribute.

This was, in no way, a "political statement," and anyone who claims it was has no soul. This was first and foremost Marcucci bidding for attention. He got his 8.5 minutes of fame, and can now slither back into the muck and ooze from which he came.

I doubt Marcucci cares a whit about the Palestinians or their cause. I'd be surprised if he even knew the issues involved. He may or may not suffer from some kind of mental illness. Even if he does, he knows right from wrong, and also knows that his symbolic gesture did great emotional and psychic injury to Americans, especially the hundreds of grown children who lost a parent on 9/11, as well as mothers and fathers who lost a son or daughter, brothers and sisters who lost a sibling, and friends who lost a friend who were at the game by invitation.

Advertisement

Concrete and steel replaced the fallen towers, but no structure can ever fill the space those who were lost have left. The physical landscape healed with time and stone, but for grieving families, the landscape of their lives was altered forever.

Marcucci, with his ignorant, crude, and deliberately cruel act, opened a new wound. That not only makes his act apolitical, but also inhuman.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and combat Democrats' lies. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.