Democratic Wisconsin Gubernatorial Nominee Francesca Hong and Her Cavalcade of Comedy

Wisconsin state Assemblyperson Francesca Hong is comfortably ahead in the Democratic primary race for governor, leading the field by 28 points ahead of the August 11 primary. That makes her the presumptive nominee.

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Hong represents parts of Madison, which should tell you a lot about her politics. Madison, home of the University of Wisconsin Badgers, is the most radical school in the Midwest, with a wokeness quotient that's off the charts. This actually explains some of her more outrageous statements.

Hong was an executive chef at a ramen noodle restaurant (since closed) in downtown Madison. She co-founded the Culinary Ladies Collective, an advocacy and support network for women and "nonbinary" culinary workers. (Why do they always call a "group" or "association" a "collective"? And how do you prove that you're "nonbinary"?)

Never mind.

It's obvious Hong never dreamed she'd be running for governor six years ago. Or maybe she did and doesn't understand that very, very few voters (in Wisconsin) want to "cancel Thanksgiving," make Father's Day and Mother's Day a time of feeling sorry for childless couples, or admit to getting an "anxiety attack" when visiting a Wisconsin-based Culver's restaurant because of all the "white people" eating there.

She's a piece of work, that one. For Thanksgiving, she gave the standard "nothing to celebrate" pablum in a 2020 social media post. She said that the holiday needed to be scrapped, and that America "should have done this in 1621."

Um, it wasn't a holiday in 1621, and there wasn't an America in 1621, and the Pilgrims weren't blessed with second sight. But she's just getting started.

"If it takes a worldwide pandemic for us to realize we should stop celebrating colonialism and the original superspreader event that killed Indigenous folx and women, so be it."

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Hong deleted the post but, silly rabbit! The Internet is forever.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked Hong if she stood behind that statement. Hong proceeded to uncork a word salad that would have made Kamala Harris proud.

New York Post:

I’m a chef, and one of the first meals that I made that was for the community when I was 16 was a Thanksgiving meal. I always think my hospitality background and owning a restaurant for 7-8 years, that bringing folks around the table to share conversation and build community is always a good thing. But Thanksgiving is also a time that’s incredibly painful for many people in our communities. So I think there I wanted to make sure people understood there are multiple views, but views can evolve. And the position I’m running for right now — and I think my background as a chef will actually help me become a better governor that’s able to bring more people to the table.

Other holidays that Hong would like to eliminate or alter include Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, the Fourth of July, Halloween and Christmas.

"I miss working in a restaurant every day…except on VDay," she wrote in 2022, bemoaning working the holiday in the service industry.

"As if we weren't invisible enough to those who don't recognize the emotional & physical labor of service work, the worst of humanity comes out from folks' celebrating on another day capitalism tells you how to show love," the post concludes.

Actually, she must have been working in Madison when radical leftists came to eat. There is no worse customer in any retail establishment than a radical leftist who not only complains about the service or the product, but gives a ten-minute lecture on your faults as a human being.

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In 2024, she used the occasion of Mother’s Day to remind everybody they should be sad. “Today can be a beautiful day of celebration for some, and a difficult or melancholy day for others. Whatever mother’s day means to you, please be gentle with yourself and kind to others,” she wrote. Just around the corner, Hong again dipped her ladle into her reservoir of misery for Father’s Day. “To all those who celebrate father’s day we share your joy. For those who feel pain, ambivalence or grief on this day we see you. No matter what your family looks like or who your family is, we hope today is still filled with light and love for tomorrow,” she wrote, in what is possibly the most uplifting of her gloomy holiday posts.

I don't understand this kind of depressing bullcrap from leftists on holidays. Is it that they're so depressed and sad about the state of the world that they want the whole world to share their misery and try to make you feel ashamed for being happy?

Next up was July 4th, to which she opined, “1852, on the 76th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Frederick Douglass gave a speech at the official event commemorating the signing, asking the question, ‘What to the slave is the Fourth of July?'” her 2022 post read. “While we are not enslaved, it is worth it, for those of us seeing our liberties, freedom, and human rights systematically stripped away, to ask what is the Fourth of July to us?” she wrote at the midway point of the Biden administration.

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Sheesh.

I very rarely ask someone what the hell they're still doing living in the U.S. If it's that bad of a country, with no hope of reforming it to your liking, how stupid do you have to be to stay here and live in utter misery when there are places you can go where you'll be so much happier?

I appreciate someone trying to improve the country. But Francesca Hong doesn't give a flip about improving anything. Hers is the cry of the victim, the wail of the unappreciated activist who views every American tradition through a lens of existential dread.

If this is the vision the Democratic Party is offering Wisconsin, conservatives won't need a heavy barrage of campaign ads to make their case. Francesca Hong's own trail of gloom and social media grievances does all the heavy lifting for them.

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