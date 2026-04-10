It's a MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ World and We're Just Living In It

What is MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+? It might be a new, super-strong password. Maybe it's a Gen-Whatever code-like thing that's sweeping the internet, like "6-7" or something.

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If only it could be that mundane.

In fact, MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ is an all-inclusive, all-encompassing, balls-to-the-wall, slam bang, wham-bam-thank-you-ma'am acronym for the totality of the gender bending, sexually "unique" population of Canada.

For the record, as Jim Treacher helpfully points out, it stands for "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, and "additional identities ("+").

The excitement was started by a Canadian New Democratic Party member of parliament, Leah Gazan, who complained that not enough money was being spent to "deal with the ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+."

NDP MP Leah Gazan condemns Budget 2026 for cutting $7B from Indigenous Services Canada and Crown Indigenous relations.



"They provided $0 to deal with the ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+," she said.



"Rates of violence are increasing, and the PM is turning a blind eye." pic.twitter.com/G0QfVjNpNB — Juno News (@junonewscom) April 8, 2026

Budgeting for each and every identity, preference, and fantasy spirit in the MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ community would blow up the Canadian budget.

I fondly recall when sexual preference identities were simple: LGB and maybe T, XYZ, believe you me. It was easy. It was a simpler time then. We didn't have to worry about offending someone by using the wrong pronoun. We didn't have to worry about making some poor, disturbed "T" or "Q" explode in tears from being misgendered.

It would be so much easier (and we'd be less likely to offend) if the MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ "community" would just walk around with name tags identifying which gender they are, what their sexual identity is, and most importantly, what pronouns they prefer to be referred to.

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Yes, that's a joke. No Nazi "Star of David" references, please.

Not that I'd use them. But since misgendering is going to be an Olympic sport in 2030, it would be helpful to know who we should insult.

Treacher tried and failed to keep a straight face in reporting on this phenomenon.

Okay, for real, this is a serious topic. You don’t want to see women kidnapped and murdered. Not most women, anyway. I mean, there are names that come to mind… But no. Nobody should go through that. Mostly. And of course, since that’s such a long acronym and that woman just rattled it off like it’s a normal thing to say, people are having some fun with it today. “Got my new password!” That sort of thing. There’s a British comedian named Damian Slash who has perfected a sort of straight-faced satire of… liberal excesses, let’s put it that way. Here he is explaining why MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ is no joke.

MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ is not a joke pic.twitter.com/VMLFVvMPCn — Damien Slash (@damienslash) April 9, 2026

The internet being the internet, there was a slanderous fake news take on this story that claimed Canada was updating its LGBTQ+ acronym to MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+.

Pink News, whose goal is to "empower generations to embrace and shape the future - making the world a gayer place," says that simply isn't true.

"She [Gazan] used MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ as a catch-all term," says Pink News.

"Catch-all?" Really? That's a pretty wide net to use as a "catch-all."

"Various social media sites began reporting that Canada has now officially updated the LGBTQ+ acronym to MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+, which isn’t the case," we're informed by Pink News.

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It's impossible to parody leftists who are blissfully unaware of their own stupidity.

Okay, so why is this so annoying? Why does this bug me so much? Why is liberalism so irritating? Because that’s what’s going on here. It’s not about making fun of people who are in trouble. It’s not about making fun of these women. It’s about not just being able to say that. That these women are in trouble. They need help. Just say that they’re missing women. They’re possibly murdered. Just say that. But that’s not inclusive.

Precisely. If this really were about saving lives, they wouldn't use code that's impossible to say with a straight face or highfalutin "all-inclusive" descriptions of what these people's preferences are when it comes to who they love or prefer to sleep with.

It's pretentious bull. And they do their cause no good by employing acronyms solely to be "inclusive" while failing to see it as the problem.

Related: Lawrence O'Donnell Gets the Vapors After Pete Hegseth Uses the Term 'Man' to Describe Rescued Pilot

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