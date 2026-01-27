It's Not About Deportations. It's About What We're Going to Do With 14 Million Illegal Aliens in the U.S.

The demonstrations against ICE, the obstructionist tactics against federal enforcement of immigration law, the blood, the tears, the angst, and the political machinations all amount to one, undeniable reality.

What is to be done with the 14 million people living in the United States illegally?

The louder the Democrats scream about Trump's "heartless" tactics in finding and deporting the 14 million illegal aliens living in the United States, the quieter they get on what they believe should be done about them. That's because their preferred solution is politically unpalatable to a majority of Americans.

About 89% of Democrats support a "pathway to citizenship" for illegals. What exactly does that mean? It could mean anything from total amnesty for all to selective amnesty for most of the 80% of illegals who have lived and worked in the U.S. for 5 years or more.

As of 2016, roughly two-thirds of illegal alien adults had lived in the U.S. for more than a decade, with most long-term residents from Mexico, reports the Pew Research Center.

The radicals in the streets don't care how long illegals have lived here. They don't care if they're criminals. They want them all legalized, and the borders flung open.

Many Democrats would support that. Their problem is that the majority of voters disagree with them.

Washington Examiner:

A New York Times-Siena poll in September 2025 found that 54% strongly or somewhat support “deporting immigrants living in the United States illegally back to their home countries.” A Harvard-Harris poll in December 2025 asked the question two ways. It found that 80% support “deporting immigrants who are here illegally and have committed crimes,” while 54% support “deporting all immigrants who are here illegally.” Going back to January 2025, an Ipsos-Axios poll found that 66% supported “deporting immigrants who are in the country illegally.”

In other words, it's political poison to advocate for legalizing 14 million illegal aliens.

You've probably noticed that the less politicians want to talk about an issue, the louder they scream about a related question. Advocating against deportations is simply Democrats demonstrating their unwillingness to talk about the ramifications of the policy they're promoting, namely, doing nothing about the 14 million illegals living in the United States.

Leftist Mickey Kaus reveals the radicals' real goals in Minneapolis.

The local protestors do not want the illegals deported, period. Even if the ICE force was incredibly well trained, wore white gloves and followed Waldorf-Astoria rules of etiquette, if they are effective local dissenters will press forward with resistance until it produces… https://t.co/SVtub9sGWC — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) January 25, 2026

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche appeared on Meet the Press on Sunday, blaming sanctuary cities and states for the violence.

He makes a compelling case.

“What we see all over the country, save a few sanctuary cities like Minneapolis, is we see cooperation and support,” Blanche said. “We deport 10 times the number of illegal aliens out of Texas than we do out of Minneapolis. Why do we hear nothing out of Texas about any of the same problems that we have in Minneapolis? I’ll tell you why. Because in Texas, we have the cooperation and support of local law enforcement so that we can do these operations safely, keeping U.S. citizens and others protected and safe. That is not what we have in Minneapolis.”

Our major news outlets are most uncurious about those simple facts. There are also 10 times the number of Hispanics in Texas as there are in Minneapolis.

What we have in Minneapolis and other sanctuary jurisdictions are organized, well-funded efforts, perhaps by foreign powers (although that has yet to be proven), to change public opinion to support allowing illegal aliens to stay in the country.

Byron York, writing in the Washington Examiner:

They don’t want ICE to deport illegal immigrants in a safe, smooth, and efficient way. They want to stop the deportations. And after the mass illegal crossings of the Biden years, that is the compelling issue: Will the U.S. end up allowing the illegal crossers to stay? Doing so will create an enormous incentive for future illegal crossers. And then, what is to stop another mass incursion the next time a Democratic president, under pressure from his party’s activist groups, opens the border again?

About 45-49 million adults in Latin America and the Caribbean would move to the U.S. if they could, according to a 2023 Gallup Poll. The plans of the radicals and the Democrats must be defeated to prevent a catastrophic migration that would alter the character and values of the U.S. forever.

