The UK Edition of Glamour Magazine is Honoring 'Women of the Year' and You Can Guess Who Made the Cut

The British edition of the high-fashion magazine Glamour named a bunch of women, some of them who actually accomplished something, as "Women of the Year."

Demi Moore is among the honorees. Her career started hugely in the 1980s with hits like St. Elmo’s Fire and The Seventh Sign. In the 90's, she starred in the Greatest Chick Click of all time, Ghost with heartthrob Patrick Swayze. Recently, she starred in one of the creepiest films of all time: The Substance.

Advertisement

Moore is certainly deserving. Tyla, a South African pop singer, the UK singing group "Sugababes," and activist-entrepreneur Adwoa Aboah, much less so.

Rachel Zegler is a Hamas supporter whose main claim to fame was her execrable role in Disney's Snow White and the Seven Height-Challenged People. She was also named a Glamour "Woman of the Year" probably just to troll her critics, which are many.

However, Glamour also named nine people who only imagine themselves to be women, making the "Women of the Year" award a farce.

Nine biological men, referred to as "The Dolls," were recognized for things no one cared about or had ever heard. "From fashion and music to charity and activism work, these trailblazers work tirelessly to empower, uplift and celebrate trans voices," notes Glamour.

Dani St James, who is also chief exec of Not A Phase, a charity for trans adults, and model and author Monroe Bergdorf, wee among the "dolls" accepting awards.

Here they are, in all their resplendent, flat-chested glory.

Glamour UK magazine has chosen 9 MEN as their 2025 Women of the Year. pic.twitter.com/f48dsnYKAL — Gay Not Queer (@Gaynotqueer1) October 29, 2025

As you might imagine, the most outspoken opponent of the trans ideology, author J.K. Rowling, was not amused.

I grew up in an era when mainstream women’s magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier.



Now mainstream women’s magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are. pic.twitter.com/ybEFr8XdSv — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 30, 2025

Advertisement

Why wasn't Rowling on the list of "Women of the Year"?

Many women, like Rowling wonder about the message Glamour is sending to girls and young women by choosing biological men posing as women.

What message does Glamour UK send to women and girls?

That the private desires of males are more important than the public and common good of females across the world.



That males still rule, and female lives and their natural beauty is less important than males whose envy and… pic.twitter.com/2BZwxOCqCN — Laura (@L3Mve1) October 29, 2025

"To stereotype femaleness and to reward men for taking chemicals that their bodies are not designed for is to discriminate against and body-shame the reality of what it means to be female," Laura writes. In fact, that's exactly why Glamour is naming these men "Women of the Year."

It's not "discrimination," according to the left. It's "empowering a minority." That goal supersedes all considerations of sex and gender, all emotional arguments about the utter disregard of biology, and all the historic discrimination and oppression of women. When a man can imagine himself as a woman and be recognized as female, it neuters more than half the planet's population. It makes meaningless the struggles of women to be accepted for attributes beyond the physical manifestation of beauty.

Some women see Glamour's recognition of males as a continuation of many males efforts to denigrate and constantly cut women down.

Advertisement

From “You’re not thin enough” to “You’re not male enough.”



The patriarchy really outdid itself this time. — mdtlion (@mdtlion) October 30, 2025

No one can say Glamour's recognition of men as "Women of the Year" is surprising. The U.S. edition of Glamour named a pro-Hamas influencer, children’s YouTuber Ms. Rachel, and the pro-Hamas Zegler as U.S. "Women of the Year." Obviously, the U.S. editors of Glamour had a different agenda than their UK sisters.

There are indications that the needle is moving back to the center. The number of teens expressing a desire to change genders has fallen off a cliff. While this may be a polling anomaly, the backlash against trans madness has been developing for years.

Perhaps Glamour won't need to include trans people in any future "Women of the Year" posts.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.