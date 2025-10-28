Mamdani's Lead Over Cuomo Cut in Half as the Socialist's Momentum Is Slowed

A Suffolk University poll released on Monday shows that socialist assemblyman Zohran Mamdani's lead over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been cut in half. Mamdani now leads Cuomo 44%-34%. Mamdani's lead in Suffolk's September poll was 20 points.

The poll follows Mamdani's defensive debate performance in which both Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa delivered some blows. Mamdani appeared evasive on his position regarding several ballot issues.

“Cuomo’s numbers are going up because people are now paying more attention,” said Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic consultant in charge of an anti-Mamdani super PAC.

Mamdani has also angered some New Yorkers for what some see as insensitive comments about post-9/11 New York City. Indeed, Mamdani has, for the first time in the campaign, highlighted his Islamic faith by telling the story of his aunt after 9/11. “I want to speak to the memory of my aunt,” Mamdani tearfully sniffled, “because she did not feel safe in her hijab.”

Vice President J.D. Vance slammed Mamdani.

“According to Zohran the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks,” Mr. Vance wrote on social media.

In fact, as PJ Media's Catherine Salgado points out, Mamdani's "aunt" wasn't in New York City between 2000 and 2003.

Zohran Mamdani’s aunt neither wears a hijab nor lived in NYC before, during, or after 9/11.



In fact, she lived in Tanzania from January 2000 to December 2003. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BTug7BohKT — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) October 26, 2025

Mamdani apologized for "identifying the wrong family member." The woman, Mamdani said, was his father’s cousin, not his “aunt.”

Another possible clue that Mamdani's momentum is ebbing is some results from early voting showing older New Yorkers in City Council districts on the Upper East and West Sides turning out in greater-than-expected numbers. Older voters, especially older Jewish voters, are less likely to support Mamdani. This leads some poll watchers to conclude Cuomo's chances are slightly better with a week to go before Election Day.

Jewish Insider:

Despite his outreach to Jewish community leaders in recent weeks, Mamdani has doubled down on his base as the election reaches its conclusion. He held a rally on Sunday evening whose attendees included Hasan Piker, the far-left streamer who has espoused antisemitic rhetoric and has said “America deserved 9/11,” a comment Mamdani disavowed during a debate earlier this month. Cuomo, who has recently escalated his criticism of Mamdani, said on Monday that Piker’s presence at the campaign rally “is insulting to all New Yorkers.” The former governor’s rebuke came after he himself had faced backlash for laughing with a conservative radio host who said that Mamdani would celebrate another attack like 9/11. Thanks in part to his continued relationships with extreme figures, Mamdani’s recent campaign efforts have done little to reassure many Jewish voters who remain worried about his hostility to Israel and his refusal to condemn calls to “globalize the intifada,” among other issues.

Realistically, Cuomo has little chance of catching Mamdani. The socialist is too far ahead with too big a lead for the ex-governor to close the gap, especially without a major gaffe from the frontrunner. As it turns out, Cuomo has too much baggage from his stint as governor, including his infamous order to house COVID-positive patients in nursing homes and his extramarital affairs.

On the bright side, Zohran Mamdani will become the face of the Democratic Party for the next quarter-century.

