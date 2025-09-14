The 'Largest Firing Operation in History' Gets 50,000+ Submissions of People Happy That Charlie Kirk Died

"Expose Charlie's Murderers" is a website dedicated to publicizing social media posters who have taken a celebratory attitude toward Charlie Kirk's death. According to its X account, as of September 14, it had close to 50,000 submissions.

Advertisement

"We seek to collect and archive instances of individuals promoting or glorifying of political violence, much like archive.org or archive.is. We firmly denounce all political violence and criminal activity," the site claims.

The site is an open invitation for employers to take action against employees who are either looking to express rancid opinions or trying to get clicks and be noticed on social media by making outrageously inappropriate comments in a public forum.

"Is an employee or a student of yours supporting political violence online?" the site asks "Look them up on this website."

"This is the largest firing operation in history," the site claims. If so, it's the most extensive internet policing operation in history as well.

"Expose Charlie's Murderers" isn't the only effort to expose the rancid left.

"If they have their picture on their profile, even without a name, download the picture and reverse image search it," posted conservative influencer Joey Mannarino. "Cross-reference it with their LinkedIn profile and find their place of employment. Call the place of employment, leave Google reviews."

In perusing some of the 50,000 entries on the "Espose Charlie's Murderers" site, I found many egregious examples of hate expressed against Charlie Kirk and the right in general.

There was also a teenage girl who posted "died for what he believed in" with a heart emoji. I don't believe that should be enough to get anyone fired from any job in America. Reprimanded, perhaps, but not fired.

Advertisement

How many of these submissions are about people who might have taken a less-than-solenn attitude toward Kirk's death? Should they all be fired?

And that's the biggest problem with these efforts to crowd-source the "policing" of speech. Who decides when something posted rises to the level of a firable offense?

I'd make an exception for teachers.

NPR:

NPR has compiled a list from news reports of 33 people who have lost their jobs or are under investigations over their posts as of Friday. Most were public school teachers, with at least 21 educators in school districts across the country fired, put on administrative leave or placed under investigation by their employers. Firefighters, members of the military, a sports reporter, an employee of the Carolina Panthers and a city council official in Indiana have faced similar treatment or calls to resign.

I fully understand the impulse at work. Conservatives are hurting and believe that everyone else should share that hurt and a reverence for Kirk's memory. If they don't, they need to be canceled

Freedom of speech doesn't work that way. I've spent the last 20 years railing against left-wing cancel culture, pointing out its inherent threat to our most precious freedoms. Is the right now going to join the left in a full-throated effort to cancel people for what they believe?

Advertisement

Millions of people disagreed with much of what Charlie Kirk said, with many being swayed by lies about what Kirk stood for, said, and believed.

Millions also genuinely and passionately disagreed with Charlie Kirk on political grounds, especially over the Second Amendment. Some of the most fascinating posts of Kirk's dialogues on YouTube are of intelligent, respectful leftists arguing their point of view as passionately as Charlie Kirk argued his. If we can't disagree about issues in America, how can we claim to be free?

Some people in positions of power and influence should be fired for celebrating Kirk's death. But the website, by definition, allows a totally subjective view of who should be punished for what they believe.

That's not the kind of America I want to live in.

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration's accomplishments as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.