Ayanna Pressley Has a Problem With Texas Redistricting. You Should See How Dems Drew Her District.

Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) is angry.

This is actually her resting state since she gets angry a lot. In fact, her towering, illogical, incoherent rants against perceived injustices of "the system" (capitalism) have become the stuff of legend on the Hill.

Like all the squad members, her preferred vehicle for ranting and raving is X. Apparently, she, AOC, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib can only communicate in missives of 280 characters or less.

Here's Pressley's most recent viral tweet.

What Republicans are doing in Texas is a cowardly, undemocratic power grab meant to silence voters.



They know their policies are deeply unpopular so they want to rig the next election.



Solidarity with Texas Democrats using every tool to fight back. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 5, 2025

Everybody gets to vote, no matter what congressional district you happen to live in. How would redrawing the lines keep anyone from voting?

What Pressley is so upset about is that Republicans are going to redraw congressional district lines in Texas to move more GOP voters into districts that Democrats currently control. Democrats don't like this because they have to work harder to win an election.

How can the GOP do this? The U.S. census is a treasure trove of information on where people live, how much they make, their likes and dislikes, and other pertinent data that psephologists salivate for. Plus, the parties have detailed information by zip code, by neighborhood, by precinct on how people voted.

You combine those two data sets, and you get a road map to victory for both parties. There are a few landmines, including the Voting Rights Act, that require that the racial makeup of a district cannot be diluted without good reason. But essentially, the tools to remake those five congressional districts into GOP districts are in hand and only need to be approved.

What makes Pressley's whining so ludicrous is that the Massachusetts legislature redrew her district for the 2020 election, making it look like the Democrats used a drunk monkey to draw it.

This your district? Sit out the gerrymandering debate. This district was created just so you’d get elected pic.twitter.com/msaLBCDNKa — Zack (@_____1776_____) August 6, 2025

See how her district narrows to a few blocks in the northern part? That's psephologists working their magic to cram every last potential Pressley voter into that district.

Democrats have gerrymandered, and gerrymandered, and used lawfare, and every political trick in the book to gain enormous majorities in Illinois, California, and New York.

Is it fair?

California gave Donald Trump 38% of the vote in 2024. But Republicans in the California House hold only 19 out of 80 seats, or less than 24%. They hold 10 out of 40 Senate seats, or 25%.

California supposedly has a "bipartisan" map-making process. Perhaps they could explain why the GOP only has a quarter of seats in the legislature when they garnered nearly 40% of the statewide vote?

As for Congress, California Republicans hold 12 of 52 seats, or 23%. Are we supposed to believe that the Democrats draw fair maps every 10 years in California? Why the discrepancy?

New York is even more ludicrously partisan. Trump won 43% of the vote in New York state, but Republicans only represent 8 of 26 districts (27%). Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to redraw the New York map so that there would only be four Republican congressmen (13%). Where's the fairness in that?

Democrats crying crocodile tears over Republicans redrawing Texas maps has set off a redistricting race. This is a race that Republicans might win since there's very little room in blue states for the Democrats to redraw extra seats, but plenty of room in Florida, Texas, and several southern states. And if the Supreme Court keeps diluting the anachronistic Voting Rights Act, there will be more seats to be had in the old states of the Confederacy.

This is a primary GOP thrust to create a solid majority for at least the next two decades, given the growth of red states and the shrinking of blue states.

