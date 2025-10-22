Karoline Leavitt Destroyed Karine Jean-Pierre on Live TV

It’s hard to overstate how refreshing it’s been since Karoline Leavitt took over as White House Press Secretary. After years of spin, condescension, and outright falsehoods from the Biden administration’s mouthpieces, Jen Psaki and Karine Jean-Pierre, the daily press briefings had become insufferable. But Jean-Pierre’s incompetence managed to make things even worse.

Beyond the constant dishonesty, she simply wasn’t good at the job. Her tenure was a failure, earning her the unfortunate distinction of being one of the most embarrassing DEI hires of the Biden era.

Naturally, she has a book now and is touring. It should surprise no one that she was on The View for an easy interview with the softest of softball questions. During this interview, she decided it was a good idea to throw shade at Karoline Leavitt, her successor, and call her “deplorable.”

She actually went there. Then she had the audacity to deliver a sanctimonious lecture about how the Trump administration “works for the American people, not one man.” Coming from a former Biden mouthpiece who spent years covering up Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, that wasn’t just rich; it was absurdly, cartoonishly rich.

Karine Jean-Pierre says Karoline Leavitt is deplorable..



👀 pic.twitter.com/Nks5EWLbbQ — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 21, 2025

We haven’t forgotten how Jean-Pierre spent years behind the same podium, who often couldn’t finish a sentence without her cheat sheets and notebook, or John Kirby babysitting her. Her idea of “honor and privilege” apparently included standing before the press corps and pretending that Joe Biden was as sharp as ever and literally telling the country that videos of Biden getting lost on stage or looking like he was having a mental lapse were “cheap fakes.”

This, of course, brings me back to Leavitt, who fired back on Fox News with Jesse Watters. “With all due respect to my predecessor,” she began, before delivering the kind of response that makes the Beltway wince, “she is one of the main culprits of the greatest cover-up and scandals in American history.” Leavitt accused Jean-Pierre of taking the podium “every day and lying to the press about the incompetence of her boss,” accusing her of playing a central role in hiding Biden’s obvious decline.

She didn’t stop there. Leavitt called Jean-Pierre “bitter,” pointing out that while she now represents “the greatest president in history,” Jean-Pierre’s legacy is serving “the most incompetent president in history.” And she twisted the knife just a little further: “Being bitter will not sell your books.”

🚨BREAKING: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt just COOKED Karine Jean-Pierre AKA “BINDER” for CALLING HER A “DEPLORABLE” 🚨@KarolineLeavitt: “With all due respect to my predecessor, she’s one of the main culprits behind the greatest cover-up and scandal in American… pic.twitter.com/NnJAOsMKoh — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 22, 2025

Karine Jean-Pierre spent years spewing spin, deflecting, and sugarcoating reality for the Biden White House. Her press briefings weren’t briefings; they were pure propaganda. Karoline Leavitt, on the other hand, doesn’t play that game. She calls it like she sees it, cutting through the lies and speaking directly to what Americans witness every day. Jean-Pierre can yap about her successor being “deplorable” all she wants, but Leavitt commands credibility, respect, and the attention of a public sick of political theater. Jean-Pierre got absolutely owned.

