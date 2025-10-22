The Schumer Shutdown Continues. (But Not For Long)

The more things change, the more Democrats continue running the same play over and over. Indications are that they're going to lose this one yet again. The list of such stunts in the Democrat Party's history is long and monotonous.

Does anyone recall the fight over DACA? That was another occasion when the Democrats, Pelosi and Schumer, shut down the government, and essentially held the country hostage for the sole purpose of importing Democrat voters.

Investors' Business Daily said back then:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is following up his party's disastrous government shutdown on behalf of illegal immigrants by refusing to compromise on border security. What else can he do, since his party has become so radical on immigration?



When the Democratic leadership decided to shut down the government in an effort to force approval of DACA, they clearly thought the public would rally to their cause. They didn't and three days later Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, realizing his mistake, caved without getting anything in return.



Liberals in the party revolted at what they saw as Schumer's surrender, so now he's put another stake in the ground — saying that funding for a border wall was off the table in exchange for a DACA deal. If he sticks to that position, there will be no deal on DACA. The fact that Schumer is going down what he knows is a dead-end road shows just how extremist the Democratic base has become.

Investors went on to suggest back in 2018:

By caving in to his party's base, Schumer has positioned his party on the fringe, effectively putting the concerns of illegal immigrants — no matter how meritorious their claims — above border security and common-sense immigration reforms the public clearly wants.



Does Schumer really think the outcome of this new take-no-prisoners gambit will be any more successful than the government shutdown was?

Maybe you don’t recall the partial government shutdown back in 2019. Back then, Dan Crenshaw wrote about the actions of the Democrats:

Last week, House GOP voted to pay federal employees their 1st paycheck of 2019, despite shutdown. Only 6 Dems voted with us. It failed. Dem priority is not paying workers or opening gov't. It is opposing Trump.

Guy Benson noted at the time at Townhall:

Democrats' top talking point throughout this entire partial shutdown has been the plight of unpaid federal workers. Many are living paycheck to paycheck, they've explained, and are therefore struggling to make ends meet during this political standoff. House Republicans responded by seeking a narrow method to pay these people. Nancy Pelosi and her party have now twice defeated these attempts, calling them "political stunts." I wonder if the government employees would be as dismissive of bipartisan efforts to pay them. What's useful about this exercise is that it's clarifying: In spite of their protestations and theatrics, Democratic leadership's top priority is not helping these workers. It's refusing to give in to Donald Trump's core demand that precipitated this standoff. That's an understandable position to hold for any number of reasons, but Democrats should be honest about it.



Going along with the GOP to send paychecks to 800,000 federal employees would reduce the urgency of the situation, and therefore diminish Democrats' leverage -- just as Trump agreeing to reopen government with no assurance that he'll get any additional barriers would be an abandonment of his leverage. Democrats' power play requires the endurance of their top talking point, so they've decided not to take piecemeal steps to pay the employees whose plight they lament every single day. The pain must go on. They're saying so with their votes; they should also say so out loud.

Go ahead and tell me that this isn’t exactly the same fight we had back then. Then, as now, the Democrats are simply not being honest with any of this. Then, as now, they were fighting not for the American people but for open borders. At a more essential level, they're fighting for their own political survival.

The why of it is simple enough: The American people are moving away from voting for Democrats. Last November’s election of Donald Trump and the rejection of Democratic control of both houses of Congress prove that in no uncertain terms. So, the answer the Democrats are betting the farm on is importing new Democrat voters over the borders left open by the Biden administration, making sure that, in the process, they have free healthcare paid for by American citizens. Housing. Food allowances. Etc.

Speaker Mike Johnson addresses this well:

This will be yet another government shutdown orchestrated by the Democrats that will fail in its unstated purpose. It has hurt government workers, retirees, the military, and many more groups. It's all to appease the radical left within the Democrat party to allow Chuck Schumer to keep his job. All while lower-level government workers are locked out of theirs.



The Democrats are not going to win this one, not in the short term, at least. I estimate the government shutdown looks to be ending within a week. You’ll perhaps recall I mentioned a week or so back that the shutdown would be continued past the “No Kings” protest, mostly because Schumer didn’t want to be a target of the far left’s protest, which was already on the calendar. A simple matter to print up new signs attacking Schumer, after all. But now, we’re past that farce of a protest, and we still have no kings. (OK, we never did, but that’s another topic) Schumer knows Democrats are going to, as Speaker Johnson suggests, get "hammered" when... not if, but when... they cave on this fight.

So what is now holding up this process? It is, as Johnson suggests, that the Democrats are scared silly of their own radical left. Schumer himself is desperately trying to fight off a primary challenge that is certain that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her mob will fight during the 2028 cycle. The idea that we're by the No Kings nonsense only partially lessens the pressure on Schumer, who may not survive this, the way things are leaning at the moment.



And the Democrats, I predict, will remain without the win, regardless of any other factor. Again.

