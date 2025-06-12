Man FBI Arrested for Handing Out Face Shields at Riots Belongs to Latino Paramilitary Group

Rick Moran | 2:23 PM on June 12, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

On Tuesday, I asked, "Who is Handing Out Face Shields and Other Tactical Gear to Rioters, and Who Is Paying for It?

On Thursday, we got some answers.

Alejandro Orellana, a professional radical activist, was arrested by the FBI early on Thursday morning. The  bureau took Orellana into custody for "Conspiracy to Commit Civil Disorders."   

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli says his office is "moving quickly to identify and arrest those involved in organizing and/or supporting civil disorder in Los Angeles."

Orellana is a member of the radical "Brown Berets," modeled after the group Black Panthers, which advocated for armed self-defense for blacks. Orellana's radical connections don't stop there. DataRepublican (DR) went very deep into Orellana's associations in an effort to find out exactly who is behind the funding of the various radical groups involved in the Los Angeles riots.

In addition to the Brown Berets, Orellana also appears to be closely affiliated with Centro CSO, a radical Hispanic group out of East LA.

Centro CSO is a "Chicano self-determination" organization, "Defending public education and fighting for all oppressed people in Boyle Heights & East LA," according to their Instagram page.

Is anyone surprised that Centro CSO has at least some members of the Communist Party in its leadership?

Where does Centro CSO get its funding? We can trace it to a shadowy group named South California Immigration Coalition (SCIC). They have organized protests in the past. From there, the rabbit hole gets even deeper. Centro CSO is a member of another coalition, Legalization For All, which is the organizer for the Silicon Valley Immigration Committee (SVIC).

You still with me? It appears that SVIC is the deep pockets behind most of these radical Hispanic groups. They have co-organized with the most radical labor union in the U.S., the Service Workers International Union (SEIU).

Many thanks to DataRepublican for doing all the heavy lifting in sussing out these connections. It's a monumental task, made even more difficult by the active concealment of what should be open and transparent public data.

It's nothing we haven't seen before. And it's deliberate. Making their funding sources difficult to trace is how donors are able to remain hidden and avoid public disapproval. It's a tactic used by George Soros and most far-left billionaires who want to keep their hands clean when the radicals they fund become violent.

The radicals, and not just Hispanic "reconquistas," are prepared for revolution. Radicals of all stripes see this as their moment. The backlash against mass deportations is being fueled by violent radical groups that think they can start a revolution by creating opposition to Donald Trump.

Trump not only inspires devotion but also radical hatred. The radicals are hoping that if police and soldiers start to shed blood, the nation will become so incensed that ordinary people will call for revolution. They're delusional, of course. But that doesn't mean that a lot of blood won't be shed and innocent people hurt by their delusions.

The coming days are going to be critical to our future. Does that future belong to people like Alejandro Orellana, or to us normies?

