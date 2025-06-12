Man FBI Arrested for Handing Out Face Shields at Riots Belongs to Latino Paramilitary Group

On Tuesday, I asked, "Who is Handing Out Face Shields and Other Tactical Gear to Rioters, and Who Is Paying for It?"

On Thursday, we got some answers.

Alejandro Orellana, a professional radical activist, was arrested by the FBI early on Thursday morning. The bureau took Orellana into custody for "Conspiracy to Commit Civil Disorders."

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: The driver who vent viral for dropping off “bionic shield” face masks to LA rioters was arrested by the FBI in a sting at his home this morning. Alejandro Orellana was taken into custody on suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit Civil Disorders. pic.twitter.com/tC0haxMyKn — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 12, 2025

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli says his office is "moving quickly to identify and arrest those involved in organizing and/or supporting civil disorder in Los Angeles."

ARRESTED: Alejandro Theodoro Orellana was arrested this morning by @FBILosAngeles on an allegation of Conspiracy to Commit Civil Disorders (18 USC 371) for distributing face shields to suspected rioters on Tuesday. We are moving quickly to identify and arrest those involved in… pic.twitter.com/Ase8kxupfp — U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) June 12, 2025

Orellana is a member of the radical "Brown Berets," modeled after the group Black Panthers, which advocated for armed self-defense for blacks. Orellana's radical connections don't stop there. DataRepublican (DR) went very deep into Orellana's associations in an effort to find out exactly who is behind the funding of the various radical groups involved in the Los Angeles riots.

In addition to the Brown Berets, Orellana also appears to be closely affiliated with Centro CSO, a radical Hispanic group out of East LA.

Alejandro Orellana's primary affliation seems to be Centre CSO - he has been quoted at a Centre CSO-sponsored rally, and has been a featured speaker at one of their events. pic.twitter.com/IYpnmJ4lPh — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 12, 2025

Centro CSO is a "Chicano self-determination" organization, "Defending public education and fighting for all oppressed people in Boyle Heights & East LA," according to their Instagram page.

He appears to be involved in firsthand reporting for Centre CSO, so that would seemingly be his primary affiliation: pic.twitter.com/TzoRSDA0KF — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 12, 2025

Is anyone surprised that Centro CSO has at least some members of the Communist Party in its leadership?

I mentioned Centre CSO briefly in a prior thread. They don't have an EIN which makes financing difficult to trace, but I'm kicking off a deep search: https://t.co/ol7N2M1Ji5 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 12, 2025

Where does Centro CSO get its funding? We can trace it to a shadowy group named South California Immigration Coalition (SCIC). They have organized protests in the past. From there, the rabbit hole gets even deeper. Centro CSO is a member of another coalition, Legalization For All, which is the organizer for the Silicon Valley Immigration Committee (SVIC).

You still with me? It appears that SVIC is the deep pockets behind most of these radical Hispanic groups. They have co-organized with the most radical labor union in the U.S., the Service Workers International Union (SEIU).

Many thanks to DataRepublican for doing all the heavy lifting in sussing out these connections. It's a monumental task, made even more difficult by the active concealment of what should be open and transparent public data.

It's nothing we haven't seen before. And it's deliberate. Making their funding sources difficult to trace is how donors are able to remain hidden and avoid public disapproval. It's a tactic used by George Soros and most far-left billionaires who want to keep their hands clean when the radicals they fund become violent.

The radicals, and not just Hispanic "reconquistas," are prepared for revolution. Radicals of all stripes see this as their moment. The backlash against mass deportations is being fueled by violent radical groups that think they can start a revolution by creating opposition to Donald Trump.

Trump not only inspires devotion but also radical hatred. The radicals are hoping that if police and soldiers start to shed blood, the nation will become so incensed that ordinary people will call for revolution. They're delusional, of course. But that doesn't mean that a lot of blood won't be shed and innocent people hurt by their delusions.

The coming days are going to be critical to our future. Does that future belong to people like Alejandro Orellana, or to us normies?

