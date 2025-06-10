Who Is Handing Out Face Shields and Other Tactical Gear to Rioters, and Who Is Paying for It?

Somehow, the narrative that the Los Angeles rioters are a spontaneous gathering of peaceful, concerned citizens always seems to fall apart just as it's about to go viral.

Fox News 11 caught a group of masked men and women unloading a truck full of plastic face shields branded "bionic shield." The police were nowhere to be found.

#BREAKING We just saw people arrive in Downtown L.A. with truck loads of Bionic Face Shields that demonstrators quickly grabbed.



It certainly seems like gear you'd wear if you're preparing for conflict with police.



Who is funding this? pic.twitter.com/2hZphafOsi — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) June 10, 2025

Follow the money 😁💰 https://t.co/7mj01jSWzz — My Info (@kavinstjames) June 10, 2025

Reporters also saw people handing out gas masks and other tactical paraphernalia.

WATCH: Rioters dressed in black bloc use umbrellas to shield themselves from tear gas, flashbangs, and concussion grenades in downtown Los Angeles.@TPUSA | @fromkalen pic.twitter.com/E4aNsBcEn8 — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 9, 2025

PJ Media has been trying to unravel the numerous connections to activist groups and non-governmental organizations that are funding the riots. Could the face shields be for the protection of rioters from plastic bullets and other projectiles that police are firing?

Hasan Piker, a political commentator and online streamer with 1.5 million followers on X, said in response to Michaelson's post: "Elex this is for basic safety that mutual aid groups hand out alongside ear protection, respirators, and goggles. It's to ensure people aren't harmed by cops shooting projectiles."

Yes, we certainly want everyone to be safe, except if the rioters feel safe enough to throw bricks and shards of glass at police, the face shields are as valuable as a weapon.

Fox 11:

FOX 11 reporters witnessed masked individuals handing out tactical gear to protest attendees. No arrests were made at the scene, despite visible acts of vandalism and street interference. The incident occurred near federal buildings as National Guard troops were stationed nearby. Protesters also reported graffitiing, burning rubber, and preparing for clashes with police. Despite the footage and mounting questions, officials have not provided clarity on key details surrounding the distribution or whether any investigation is underway. Whether the individuals distributing riot gear were part of an activist group, coordinated effort, or acting independently. Why local law enforcement did not intervene despite the obvious gear handout and escalating street activity. If the gear handout is being investigated by federal, state, or local authorities.

Newsweek is ON IT!

"Footage of protective equipment being handed out to protesters in the California city has sparked concerns that unknown organizers are kitting-out the crowds in riot gear."

Not surprisingly, no major news outlets save Fox News have caught on to this story. Nothing can disrupt the flow of the narrative. The only "tactical gear" anyone needs to be concerned about is the gear that the Los Angeles police and sheriff's department are wearing. And as far as who is paying for all this riot gear (the face shields retail for $60 a pop), crickets are chirping.

It's probably not going to surprise us who is paying $60 each to buy a couple of thousand face shields. And there's little doubt that the teams of lawyers the paymasters employ are making sure every purchase is on the up and up and doesn't expose the deep pockets to prosecution.

But it would be very interesting to find out who is cutting checks for these all-American protests, with Mexican flags outnumbering American flags.

