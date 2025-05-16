'The Nation' Conducts a Brutal Autopsy of the Biden Presidency and Points Fingers at Everyone

Several PJ Media writers have written about the upcoming Jake Tapper-Alex Thompson book "Original Sin" set for publication on May 20. It promises to be a blockbuster best seller and for good reason.

As my colleagues have pointed out, the extent of the cover-up of Joe Biden's mental disability was far greater than even many in the press believed privately. The Biden entourage, including his wife Jill, needs some kind of formal censuring for putting the safety of this nation in the hands of a man who was incapable of performing his presidential duties.

According to an article in the radical left The Nation by its top political writer Jeet Heer, Biden's cognitive decline was just the tip of the iceberg as far as the failures of his administration and the Democratic Party.

"As Tapper and Thompson document, all too many high officials and political strategists, many of whom are still guiding the party, were implicated in Biden’s scandalous coverup," Heer writes.

The lack of introspection and self-examination in the aftermath of Biden's crushing loss means that the sickness that ails the Democrats will likely not be cured. They seem content with lying in the weeds, waiting for Trump to stumble. Then, like knights in shining armor, they will ride to the rescue, save the beautiful damsel (or prince, given that these are Democrats), and the party won't have to change a darn thing.

This is the Democrats' fondest hope. Like 2016, the American people made a tragic mistake and will once again come to their senses as they did in 2020. Even after the Kamala Harris fiasco of a campaign, the Democratic leadership is still in denial about the fact that it's their policies, not the personalities spouting them, that have laid them low.

The 2024 election was a "change" election. Not realizing that will encourage the Democrats to repeat the same mistakes.

Writing in The American Prospect, veteran political strategist Stan Greenberg offered a compelling account of how Biden’s arrogance sabotaged Kamala Harris’s campaign. Greenberg notes that prior to dropping out Biden didn’t want to acknowledge persistent economic problems but preferred to tout his achievements. According to Greenberg, “Biden’s deep personal insecurity and paranoia produced a preposterous campaign based on his accomplishments, in what was really a change election.” After dropping out, Biden continued to interject himself into the campaign in harmful ways, aided by the fact that his former campaign staff was now running the Harris campaign.

To be fair, Harris was forced to use Biden's team because by the time he dropped out, there were fewer than four months to election day. Most campaigns are built over period of years. Harris was not afforded that luxury.

His interference in Harris's campaign was a total misreading of the nation's mood. Harris spent most of her campaign trying to find daylight between her and Biden. The president's "accomplishments" didn't register with anyone except rabid Democratic supporters.

Heer writes that "by insisting that there be 'no daylight' between himself and Harris, Biden wrapped an anchor around the neck of his vice president."

By this time, Trump was gashing Harris with the now-famous ad, “Kamala Harris is for they/them, President Trump is for you.” Many didn't care about Biden-Harris after that. The election was over.

While Biden had some genuine domestic achievements, particularly in his first two years, his larger presidency left a blighted record. Democrats won’t be able to win back the public unless they start talking frankly about what when wrong—and how party elites were implicated in the disaster. And until those elites are replaced.

Biden's "achievements" came with horrific costs, including an inflation that is only now being tamed, a massive $5.5 trillion in COVID "recovery" spending that largely went to Democratic constituencies, and $2 trillion deficits that Donald Trump has inherited.

Placed against whatever Heer thinks are "achievements," we can do with less Democratic Party "success" going forward.

