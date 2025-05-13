Episcopal Church Refuses to Resettle White South Africans and Ends Partnership With U.S. Government

How very Christian of them.

The Episcopal Church thinks that all white South Africans are racists and won't help a few dozen of them resettle in the United States.

“In light of our church’s steadfast commitment to racial justice and reconciliation and our historic ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, we are not able to take this step,” wrote the Most Rev. Sean W. Rowe, the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church.

“Accordingly, we have determined that, by the end of the federal fiscal year, we will conclude our refugee resettlement grant agreements with the U.S. federal government.”

The Most Reverend poseur is referring to an agreement with the government to help resettle refugees. The church had been receiving about $50 million in grants every year to process the refugees.

They're not going to miss it.

"The church's finances include trust assets, clergy retirement funds, and assets held by individual parishes and dioceses. Estimates suggest over $600 million in trust assets, $11 billion in clergy retirement funds, and another $4.5 billion among parishes and dioceses," reports the Church.

The New York Times reported in 2019 that Trinity Wall Street's parish portfolio alone is worth an estimated $6 billion.

The black South African government is denying that white Afrikaner farmers are being murdered and that the idea that the victims of white South African apartheid could ever, evah discriminate against people of a different color is an insult.

“We think that the American government has got the wrong end of the stick here, but we’ll continue talking to them,” said South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Pretoria says claims that whites are being "persecuted" are “completely false” and "the result of misinformation." The government says that whites are among the richest and most successful people in the country.

And some of their best friends are white.

The government says that out of 20,000 homicides in South Africa, there were just "50 or less farm homicides," according to the Washington Post.

There's no persecution of whites in South Africa. None. Zero. Zilch. Pay no attention to the law passed last year that gives the government the right to appropriate white South African farmland.

The government wants whites who feel threatened by racial violence on their farms out in the middle of nowhere to just sit down and shut up. So what if it's "only 50 people" murdered in their homes? That's not the response of a pluralistic, supposedly objective government that claims whites aren't being discriminated against.

In truth, there's no "genocide" against whites in South Africa. That's an exaggeration. It's also an exaggeration to say that the anti-white violence is out of control. What isn't an exaggeration is that there are many whites in South Africa who feel threatened and worry about the future under an anti-white government.

The U.S. alleges those attacks are racially motivated and the South African government is “fueling” them by allowing anti-white rhetoric in politics and not doing enough to protect Afrikaner communities. The government has condemned the farm attacks, but says their cause is being



Violent attacks on farm owners in South Africa have been a problem for years but represent a small percentage of the country’s extremely high violent crime rates, which affect all races. The government says there is no targeting of white people and farm attacks are part of its struggles with crime. Trump and his South African-born adviser Elon Musk have accused the South African government of having racist anti-white laws and policies, but the claims of persecution and genocide center on a relatively small number of violent farm attacks and robberies on white people in rural communities.The U.S. alleges those attacks are racially motivated and the South African government is “fueling” them by allowing anti-white rhetoric in politics and not doing enough to protect Afrikaner communities. The government has condemned the farm attacks, but says their cause is being deliberately mischaracterized. Violent attacks on farm owners in South Africa have been a problem for years but represent a small percentage of the country’s extremely high violent crime rates, which affect all races. The government says there is no targeting of white people and farm attacks are part of its struggles with crime.

Criticizing Trump for exaggerating the danger to white South Africans is hypocritical. Joe Biden allowed special refugee status to people from several nations far less violent than South Africa.

It all depends on whose ox is being gored. And what color it is.

