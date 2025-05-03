Former Pelosi Aide Lays Into Hakeem Jeffries for 'Squandering' Anti-Trump Opportunities

Why is it that some Democrats believe that if only their leaders would become as insanely angry and unbalanced as they are about Donald Trump, their party would make a roaring comeback?

Democratic House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries has struggled to keep some of his caucus from jumping off a cliff over something Donald Trump supposedly did or didn't do. As you can imagine, it's a full time job. Some members, listening to their hysterical constituents beg and plead for Democrats to FIGHT and FIGHT HARD, are feeling the pressure to organize a rebellion against Trump.

The leader also knows that the Democrats' unbalanced, over-the-top, hysterical anti-Trump hatred helped elect the former president in the first place. The last thing he wants is to give Trump more ammunition to portray the Democrats as unworthy of power.

As Jeffries bides his time, other Democrats are itching to go to nuclear war.

"Trump is just giving us all this incredible red meat," claims former Pelosi advisor Ashley Etienne.

"I mean, I've never seen anything like this before. It's like the biggest gift any party has been given by the opposition, and we're just squandering it, to a degree," she said.

By the lights of radical Democrats, Trump is doing exactly the opposite of what Kamala Harris and the Democrats ran on in the 2024 election. So what if they lost? That doesn't change the fact that we're right and he's wrong, and he should be implementing our agenda.

Etienne's views reflect the utter frustration that many rank-and-file party members feel about the Trump onslaught that's pulling out the wires of the government machine that Democrats have run for 75 years, regardless of which party was in power.

Politico:

Etienne believes Jeffries isn’t doing enough to wire the Democratic infrastructure with an anti-Trump message. He’s not coordinating enough with outside groups and elected officials around the country, she said, or deploying his moderates to argue that the party needs to heed the center. “If you don’t have coordination, you’ve just got words on a paper that you’re calling talking points,” she said. “It’s meaningless. And I think that’s where we are right now.” Her criticism speaks volumes. Not only did she have a front-row seat to Pelosi as speaker — and her famed political instincts and iron grip on the party — Etienne ran point for the speaker on coordinating messaging. Earlier she worked for Barack Obama and House Oversight bull Elijah Cummings, and most recently, she served in the Biden White House, where she advised Kamala Harris for a time.

"Moderates" in the Democratic Party are as rare as hens' teeth, and just as invisible. But it's a telling observation that a top Democratic operative such as Etienne believes that Jeffries should "deploy" moderates as part of a misdirection effort to try and fool the American people that her party isn't really in favor of cutting little kids, allowing boys to use girls' bathrooms, or hiding a child's gender transition from their parents.

Etienne is clueless. She thinks that Jeffries' biggest mistake is refusing to use her old boss as a lead surrogate to promote the party's ideals.

“I was hearing from leadership staff that the leadership on Capitol Hill right now wants to sort of move away from that Pelosi era," Etienne told Politico.

Pelosi was a lightning rod and poster child for Democratic Party radicalism. She was a potent symbol for Republicans to run against. The fact that Etienne and other Democratic Party insiders can't figure that out should warm the cockles of Republicans.

