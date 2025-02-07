Deranged Democratic Lawmaker Undergoes Sterilization to Avoid Pregnancy in 'Donald Trump's America'

A Michigan Democratic state lawmaker has sterilized herself to avoid getting pregnant while Donald Trump is president.

Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Crazytown) spoke during some anti-Trump performance art at Michigan's state capitol.

“Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America,” Pohutsky said. “I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate.

Getting an abortion would have been a far more powerful statement to the only people who might give a rat's patootie if she sterilized herself. However, an abortion would mean that some man would have actually gotten close enough to impregnate this hysterical harridan.

Michigan Rep. Laurie Pohutsky will voluntarily sterilize herself to avoid pregnancy in ‘Donald Trump’s America’



I hope every liberal follow her lead. pic.twitter.com/Rw2YvBsIbu — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) February 6, 2025

This is beyond bizarre. Is she so besotted with Trump-hate that she believes Trump and Republicans only see the value of females in their "ability to procreate"? If that were true, someone should tell Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard, the Attorney General of the United States Pam Bondi, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Elise Stefanik, and every other cabinet-level woman Trump has appointed to go home and bake a cake.

“If you know people who are questioning how serious this is, I’m going to repeat myself: A sitting government official opted for voluntary sterilization because she was uncertain she would be able to access contraception in the future,” Pohutsky said, according to Michigan Advance.

No one questions her seriousness because she's already done it — no do-overs in sterilization for either men or women. We can certainly question her mental stability, however.

The Midwesterner:

The bisexual former House speaker pro tem insisted lawmakers must do more to counter Trump, urging followers to compel their elected representatives to go on the offensive. “We need to demand that our elected officials at all levels stop pretending that this is politics as usual,” she said. “It is beyond time that all elected officials force the issue instead of preemptively capitulating.” Pohutsky’s proactive approach to thwarting the president was echoed by Abdul El-Sayed, a Wayne County health official who was defeated by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in his 2018 campaign for governor.

My guess is that Pohutsky either couldn't have children or was going to get sterilized anyway for other reasons.

Natural selection. Darwin was right. https://t.co/XhIfgSouXu — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) February 6, 2025

Pohutsky thinks that "conservative men" are "taking personal offense" at her sterilization. Most conservative men are giving thanks to God she can't have kids anymore.

The fact that so many conservative men take personal offense to a decision that I made with my husband about my health care and future just proves the point that we shouldn’t assume that right is secure. — Laurie Pohutsky (@lpohutsky19) February 6, 2025

Which right is that? The right to make a complete ass of oneself in front of millions of people?

No worries. We'll always have Laurie to do that.