Deranged Democratic Lawmaker Undergoes Sterilization to Avoid Pregnancy in 'Donald Trump's America'

Rick Moran | 6:06 AM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A Michigan Democratic state lawmaker has sterilized herself to avoid getting pregnant while Donald Trump is president.

Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Crazytown) spoke during some anti-Trump performance art at  Michigan's state capitol.

“Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America,” Pohutsky said. “I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate.

Huh?

Getting an abortion would have been a far more powerful statement to the only people who might give a rat's patootie if she sterilized herself. However, an abortion would mean that some man would have actually gotten close enough to impregnate this hysterical harridan. 

I don't see that, so maybe sterilization was the only statement possible. What do you think?

Yeah, guys. A real "three-bagger."

This is beyond bizarre. Is she so besotted with Trump-hate that she believes Trump and Republicans only see the value of females in their "ability to procreate"? If that were true, someone should tell Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard, the Attorney General of the United States Pam Bondi, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Elise Stefanik, and every other cabinet-level woman Trump has appointed to go home and bake a cake.

Related: Former Ed Secretary Betsy Devos: 'Shut Down the Department of Education'

“If you know people who are questioning how serious this is, I’m going to repeat myself: A sitting government official opted for voluntary sterilization because she was uncertain she would be able to access contraception in the future,” Pohutsky said, according to Michigan Advance.

No one questions her seriousness because she's already done it — no do-overs in sterilization for either men or women. We can certainly question her mental stability, however.

The Midwesterner:

The bisexual former House speaker pro tem insisted lawmakers must do more to counter Trump, urging followers to compel their elected representatives to go on the offensive.

“We need to demand that our elected officials at all levels stop pretending that this is politics as usual,” she said. “It is beyond time that all elected officials force the issue instead of preemptively capitulating.”

Pohutsky’s proactive approach to thwarting the president was echoed by Abdul El-Sayed, a Wayne County health official who was defeated by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in his 2018 campaign for governor.

My guess is that Pohutsky either couldn't have children or was going to get sterilized anyway for other reasons. 

Pohutsky thinks that "conservative men" are "taking personal offense" at her sterilization. Most conservative men are giving thanks to God she can't have kids anymore.

Which right is that? The right to make a complete ass of oneself in front of millions of people?

No worries. We'll always have Laurie to do that.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ABORTION TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

