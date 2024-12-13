NYPD Punches Hole in Health Insurance Vigilante Theory

The accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was never a client of the insurance giant, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenney told NBC News.

“We have no indication that he was ever a client of UnitedHealthcare, but he does make mention that it is the fifth largest corporation in America, which would make it the largest healthcare organization in America,” Kenny told NBC.

Victoria Taft covered the story of Luigi Mangione's back problems in 2023 and how they may have contributed to his homicidal state of mind.

"It seems that he had an accident that caused him to go to the emergency room back in July of 2023, and that it was a life-changing injury," said Kenny. "He posted X-rays of screws being inserted into his spine. So, the injury that he suffered was, was a life-changing, life-altering injury, and that's what may have put him on this path."

Mangione wasn't a UnitedHealthcare client, and it appears that he murdered Thompson because his victim ran a huge company and not because of his position in a giant health insurance conglomerate. What does that do to the entire left-wing narrative that Mangione murdered the heartless insurance CEO because he was mad at the private health insurance industry in the U.S.?

He had every right to be enraged; so goes the narrative.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders used Thompson’s murder to offer the idiotic observation that the “anger at the healthcare industry tells us … you cannot have people in the insurance industry rejecting needed healthcare for people while they make billions of dollars in profit.”

Wall Street Journal:

As an explanation of Mr. Mangione’s alleged act, this is factually wrong and morally benighted. We don’t know if Mr. Mangione was denied care or even what his specific healthcare complaint was, apart from a general loathing for the system. Perhaps he blames health providers for his back pain, but that isn’t an explanation for murder. Murder can’t be rationalized, and a society does so at its peril. This is why a healthy society establishes laws and guardrails against killing the innocent that should never be crossed. Shooting a healthcare executive in the back is not a “warning” of anything other than the illness or evil of one young man.

Sanders' idiocy can be understood as an outgrowth of his "democratic socialist" ideology. But what about the rest of the left-wing nutters who have been filling the airwaves with nonsensical "warnings" that of course the insurance companies are guilty and what Mangione did was a warped kind of "justice"?

Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. John Fetterman is incredulous at the reaction of Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and other Democratic colleagues to the CEO killing.

Advertisement

“If you gun someone down that you don’t happen to agree with their views or the business that they’re in, hey, you know, I’m next, they’re next,” Mr. Fetterman added. “And people want to celebrate it. It’s twisted.”

Democrats are determined to piggyback their national health insurance agenda on the back of a dead father of two who happened to work for a huge health insurance company. It's despicable.

As Fetterman pointed out, it's also "twisted."