Now It's 'White Women' to Blame for Trump's Victory

It's been a fascinating 72 hours since Donald Trump won a decisive election for the presidency. Democrats' fingers are getting sore from pointing at those they believe are at fault. They're blaming anything and everything for Harris's historic defeat.

Advertisement

They're blaming other Democrats. They're blaming the Number One Democrat, Joe Biden. They're blaming Harris herself. They're blaming white men, black men, and Asians. They're blaming raaaaacism and complaining that men don't like women leading them. They're complaining that men don't like women at all.

Some women are blaming white women in particular. Why? They voted their pocketbook instead of their vulvas.

“Black voters came through for Kamala Harris. White women voters did not,” Joy Reid said on MSNBC. “If people vote more party line or more on race than on gender and protecting their gender, there’s really not that much more you can do.”

“Can’t believe I actually had faith in other white women to choose our collective reproductive rights over their own whiteness. Naïve and dumb,” Majority Report’s host, Emma Vigeland, posted to X.

The New Republic posted an article guaranteed to create a Republican majority of a century. "How White Women Doomed Kamala Harris and the Democrats—Again":

Even after destroying abortion rights, even after a judge went to painstaking lengths to clarify that Trump raped E. Jean Carroll, and even as the Harris campaign targeted the imaginary “silent majority” of women hiding their political views from their husbands, 52 percent of white American women showed us who they are: Trump supporters.

Since Trump also got a healthy majority of white men who are married to those white women, I think it a ludicrous argument to make that the women were "hiding" their votes from their husbands. More likely, husband and wife went to the polls together, holding hands in blissful agreement that Trump was the right choice.

Advertisement

Well, probably not. The point TNR is trying to make is that white women didn't vote the way that their left-wing sisters told them to vote. For that, they should be condemned to the outer darkness.

New York Sun:

Trump won 53 percent of the white female vote to Vice President Harris’s 45 percent, according to exit polls. Much of this win came from white women without a college degree, who preferred Trump by 28 points. Among college-educated white women, Ms. Harris won 57 percent of the vote to Trump’s 41 percent. For an election in which the gender and educational divides were supposed to be the defining factors — and Ms. Harris’s path to victory — this 16-point lead is better than President Biden or Hillary Clinton managed, but not good enough.

The left is angry at white women because they didn't vote their wombs. How can they care about inflation and COVID lockdowns when women are being prevented from killing their babies?

It's a question of the left being oblivious to the concerns of ordinary, non-college educated women. And there was the transgender issue; the Harris campaign never bothered to respond to more than $100 million in anti-trans ads by Trump.

“Pro woman,” she texted me about the Democrats, “except letting men take trophies and physically harm women in sports during competition and then calling them bigots when they call for safe and fair competition.” Parents with children in middle and high school are worried about the rise in children identifying as trans. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Trump won Gen X voters, this parent demographic. The issue is not theoretical to them. Democrats have refused to confront the growing evidence that puberty blockers are not reversible, that children change their mind about a lot of things, and that America should take a page from Europe and hit pause on medical transitions for minors.

Advertisement

The author of this piece, Caroline McCaughey, put it this way: "The more you blame us [white women], the further you’ll drive us from the Democratic Party."

Now that the election is over, we're going to keep fighting the fight for conservative principles and policies. One way you can help us is by becoming a VIP member. VIPs get deeper dives into important issues, podcasts, commenting privileges, and an ad-free experience — while having a heck of a lot of fun.

A PJ Media VIP membership is a tremendous value on its own, but for a limited time, you can use the promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off! What are you waiting for? Sign up today!