It Won't Surprise You to Know Who Is Bailing Out Palestinian Bridge Blockers

A radical left-wing dark money group with close ties to the George Soros-funded Tides Foundation has been paying bail for dozens of "Free Palestine" protesters who have been blocking bridges and shutting down highways in recent months.

The protests are being organized by a group calling themselves "A-15 Action." Their protests yesterday shut down the road to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, the interstate in Oakland, and other choke points in other major cities.

A-15 Action is a massive organization with a global reach. They are being funded by Community Justice Exchange, a massive dark money group associated with the Soros-controlled Tides Foundation.

The A-15 Action website links to the "bail and legal defense fund" hosted through ActBlue, the Democratic Party's massive online fundraising group. Free legal assistance is also available courtesy of the National Lawyers Guild, another Soros-funded organization.

Washington Free Beacon:

At the A15 protest on Wall Street, protesters were photographed wearing Hamas bandanas and flying Hezbollah flags. Banks located near the protest were vandalized with red spray paint and graffiti that read "Funder of Genocide" and "Free Gaza." Those protesters later blocked the Brooklyn Bridge. Police across the country made dozens of arrests in connection with the protests, with defendants set to receive support from Community Justice Exchange.

A15's fundraising page reads: "Donate here to support community members who are criminalized in the U.S. for their solidarity with Palestine."

They are "criminalized" for vandalism, destruction of property, impeding emergency vehicles, and a dozen other crimes associated with blocking traffic.

"Should the actions of the state result in the need for it, these funds will be used for bail, legal defense, and support for defendants," the site says.

Soros has set up entities like The Tides Foundation and the Open Society Foundation to "fiscally sponsor" radical left groups, allowing them to do business without registering with the IRS.

The center acts as a "fiscal sponsor" to a number of liberal nonprofits, allowing the groups under its umbrella to avoid registering with the IRS. Some of those groups are known for their anti-Israel activism. The Tides Center, for example, fiscally sponsors the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, which last year organized a "direct action" protest that attempted to block a U.S. military ship bound for Israel from leaving a port in Washington. It also sponsors the Adalah Justice Project, one of America’s most vocal Hamas apologists.

"The Tides Center is as liberal and politically active as they come; its entire purpose is to create new activist groups," Scott Walter, president of the Capital Research Center, previously told the Washington Free Beacon.

ActBlue, which funnels cash to A-15 Action and other anti-Israel groups, claims it only supports groups whose "work is not at odds with values including, but not limited to, social equality; women’s rights; LGBTQIA2S+ rights; racial justice; diversity; freedom of speech; disability rights; and respect for scientific inquiry, discovery, and data [sic]."

Perhaps ActBlue should take a second look at AS-15 Action.