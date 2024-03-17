Trump Warns of a 'Bloodbath' if He's Not Elected. The Reaction Is Exactly What Trump Was Looking For

Donald Trump pulled his "Charlie Brown and Lucy Disappearing Football Trick" at a rally in Ohio on Saturday. And like Charlie Brown, Joe Biden and the media fell for it again.

Trump was railing against auto imports, promising a “100% tariff” on cars made outside the US.

“We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected,” Trump said. “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole – that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That’ll be the least of it.”

Is Trump really saying if he isn't elected, there will be a "bloodbath"? Joe Biden thinks so. His campaign released a statement claiming Trump wants – you guessed it – "another January 6.”

“This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience doubles down on his threats of political violence,” Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer said in a statement.

I'm sure Trump is grateful to Biden for the advice on how to win the campaign. But Donald Trump wasn't threatening "political violence." He was talking about autoworkers being hurt by foreign competition.

Washington Examiner:

Trump returned to the topic of Chinese-imported cars after that. Later in the speech, he said 2024 might be the last election in the U.S. if he does not win. “If we don’t win this election, I don’t think you’re going to have another election, or certainly not an election that’s meaningful,” Trump said.

Isn't it amazing how both Trump and Biden see "the end of democracy" if the other wins? If Biden can say it, why not Trump?

Frankly, I don't think either man can "end democracy" or prevent a "meaningful" election in 2028. Neither do I believe that democracy is "teetering" or in any great danger. The U.S. republic has withstood far worse threats to its existence than anyone running for president in 2024.

“He wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge,” the Biden campaign statement reads.

"Affection" for violence? Wow. Just wow.

Biden and the left fall into Trump's briar patch every time. Don't they ever look at the polls? No one is listening to their "warnings." No one is paying attention to their predictable attacks.

They're writing and speaking for an audience already predisposed to hate Donald Trump and to fear him. They're not making any converts. They're only driving people out of the political process altogether or into the arms of Trump.

Exactly as Trump knew they would.