Signal to Noise With Richard Fernandez

Rather than using social media as a notebook, it seemed better to establish a separate optionally accessible site: Signal to Noise. The benefit of a members-only site is it reduces trolling. The Belmont Club will remain open and free, as usual. To keep the length manageable, I will start a new notebook every week or so. Sign up here to become a VIP member.

Putin rolls the dice of war There are reports that large scale Russian operations in Ukraine have begun UN: Don’t stop believing. U.N. Secretary-General Guterres addresses U.N. Security Council meeting: “If indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart: Pres. Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance." https://t.co/zEbTJQF9x1 pic.twitter.com/leJZgJRvev — ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2022 Biden condemns Putin attack. ‘The world will hold Russia accountable’ Putin: I have decided.