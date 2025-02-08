Islam appropriates and uses biblical figures — from Abraham to Jesus — in a manner that validates itself and demonizes Judaism and Christianity. Meanwhile, the mindless proponents of "Abrahamism" see this exploitative appropriation as a "good thing" that can help foster growth, trust, and cooperation. The all-important points are exposed in the following 7-minute video:
Video: How Muslims Exploit the Bible to Justify Hate for Christians and Jews
