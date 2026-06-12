Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Updates for June 12

Shabbat Shalom, may this Sabbath bring peace and rest for all of us, for Israel, for the U.S., and for the world.

A few hours before a U.S. strike was launched that President Trump said would "blow Iran to smithereens,” an understanding was reached between Iran and the U.S. based on Iran's recent proposal of Thursday morning. The terms are not totally clear, but here is what has been reported so far through multiple sources.

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There will be a 60-day ceasefire until a permanent agreement is reached. The Strait of Hormuz will reopen immediately without tolls, and in return, sanctions imposed on Tehran will be eased if it meets the demands set before it. Iran will take on several commitments to be worked out during these 60 days, including regarding its nuclear program to not obtain or develop nuclear weapons, and to resolve the deadlock surrounding its enriched uranium within these 60 days, possibly through dilution of its enrichment level by blending it with natural or depleted uranium.

Final commitments will not take effect until a comprehensive agreement is reached, and the 'dialogue on Lebanon and regional security will continue after the agreement starts. Washington will consider additional economic measures during the negotiation period and will provide gradual access to select frozen Iranian assets.

President Donald Trump said discussions and final points had been approved “in both concept and great detail” by the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. (Please notice what country is and was not part of the discussions about final points.)

Trump said the naval blockade would remain in effect until the “Transaction is finalized,” and that the agreement could be completed within the next few days. He said to reporters, “The agreement could be finalized within the next few days. The signing will happen soon. I won't be able to attend the signing of the agreement, but my deputy, JD Vance, will be present to sign it in Europe.” (Again, please notice who is representing the U.S., and that it isn't Secretary of State Marco Rubio.)

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Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said President Trump spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the emerging memorandum of understanding with Iran to enter negotiations. According to the statement, Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding. Netanyahu expressed appreciation for President Trump’s commitment that any final agreement would include removal of enriched material, dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limitations on missile production, and an end to Iranian support for regional terrorist proxies.

Yet Netanyahu's appreciation is tempered by the reality of what this 60-day ceasefire in order to negotiate an actual agreement may create in the future. Sources quoted by Yedioth Ahronoth said Netanyahu told Trump he understands the efforts to reach an agreement with Iran, but that “Israel must not be the victim of such a deal.”

It is seemingly an agreement to negotiate in good faith and without military action in the future. Israel National News described it as, "During these 60 days, intense negotiations will take place regarding the Iranian nuclear program and plans for Iran's highly-enriched uranium stores." Not that Iran agrees to end its nuclear program, but that they will agree to negotiate about it during this ceasefire (during which time they will continue to develop weapons and do as they wish, as they have done for 47 years).

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I don't have words to describe how I personally feel about this ceasefire agreement. I do, however, have faith that whether this may seem bad or good on the surface, either way it will ultimately be good, for God does not forget his covenant: Israel will ultimately be safe, and the Jewish people will continue to survive and thrive, B"H.

May this Sabbath strengthen the faith of each of us, and may this 60-day ceasefire agreement lead to long-term peace and safety for Israel and the world.

Chazak u'Baruch and Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Michael Barclay

June 12, 2026

27th of Sivan, 5786

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