The Left Hates America. Help Us Celebrate It.

PJ Media Staff | 3:15 PM on June 13, 2025
Townhall Media

While the radical left burns American flags in the streets, we will wave Old Glory with patriotism and pride.

While the radical left attacks our National Guard tasked with protecting America's cities, we choose to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of our great U.S. Army and honor all men and women who serve.

Advertisement

While the radical left calls President Donald Trump a dictator and a threat to democracy, we celebrate all that he has done to bring our great Republic back from the brink of destruction.

Here at PJ Media, we seek to report the truth and uplift our nation, while Democrats spread lies and carry out wanton acts of violence. Support our work by becoming a VIP member today.

This weekend, don't miss out on our massive Patriot Sale – get 74% off a VIP membership with promo code POTUS47.

America is an exceptional country. Celebrate with us as we continue to Make America Great Again.

Categories: COLUMNS CULTURE NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP MILITARY USA

Recommended

Israel Tricked Iran’s Top Dogs Into Gathering, Then Took Them Out Catherine Salgado
Newsom and Padilla Get Skewered by One of Their Own Matt Margolis
Bean There, Done That: Another Big Company Flees a Blue State Lincoln Brown
West Coast, Messed Coast™ LA Riot Edition, Where All Californians Ask, 'Senator Who?' Victoria Taft
You Won’t Believe Who Tim Walz Says Holds the ‘Moral Authority’ in the World Matt Margolis
Mayhem at ICE Facility As Detained Illegals Riot, Escape Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
LIVE: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ashley McCully
Man Shares How He Managed to Walk Away From That Horrific India Air Crash
Alex Padilla Is the Epitome of 'Kruiser's Law of Democrats'
Advertisement