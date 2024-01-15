LIVE RESULTS: Follow the Iowa Caucuses Here

Tonight's the night! Iowans will gather in the bitter cold tonight to kick off the 2024 presidential campaign in earnest.

The biggest questions looming over the night are less about who will win and more about who will finish second. Will Donald Trump dominate the field as expected? Will a surging Nikki Haley pull off a second-place upset, or will Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) hold on?

Tonight's caucuses are sure to have a ripple effect on the GOP presidential race going forward. A devastating defeat for DeSantis could spell doom for his campaign, while Haley could seize some momentum if she performs well. And all eyes will be on how large a margin of victory Trump can pull off and what it will mean for his campaign.

Of course, the biggest wild card for tonight's caucuses is the weather. It's shaping up to be the coldest Iowa caucus night in history, with much of the state struggling in below-zero temperatures — not the most conducive weather for gathering to stump for candidates.

"Quiet but very cold temperatures are expected once again tonight, with overnight lows falling into the teens below zero," forecasts the National Weather Service. The most faithful supporters of each candidate will show up, but it's not clear how much the weather will affect turnout.

As always, you can count on the most up-to-date and accurate results right here at PJ Media, in partnership with our friends at DecisionDeskHQ. Keep up with the results throughout the night below and count on our intrepid team of writers to chronicle the aftermath in the coming days.