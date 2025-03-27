We're Taking on the Teachers' Unions

The Department of Education is nothing more than a slush fund to protect teachers' union hacks like American Federation of Teachers’ President Randi Weingarten. More than anyone else in this nation, she is responsible for keeping our kids out of school during the COVID-19 panic and stunting their social and intellectual growth. It will be decades before we fully understand the devastating long-term effects of the lockdowns.

Advertisement

President Trump and his administration have been working overtime to shutter the Department of Education—ending the DEI madness and child abuse under the guise of transgender rights. It's time to send control of education back to the states and, more importantly, to parents. We've been doing our part to get the truth out about the president's efforts.

But we need your help to cut through the education-industrial complex's lies, smears, and disinformation. Our VIP members directly fund the stories that expose the Left's attempts to corrupt our children. With your help, we can hire more writers and redouble our efforts to monitor what the Left is doing in your local schools. (Scroll down to learn how to support us as a VIP member for just $1.63 monthly.)

A week never goes by that PJ Media doesn't report on some new madness that’s taken over a school district or some lunatic teachers' union representative freaking out over Trump's decision to shutter the DOE:

As the managing editor of PJ Media, I'm personally asking for your support at this critical juncture in American history.

Advertisement

We can win this fight to save our children from the teachers' unions, but we can't do it alone. We've got Trump's back as he claws back the power the Left has amassed. Will you have ours?

Right now we're offering 60% off a VIP membership. That comes out to just $1.63 per month! Trust me when I say that every little bit helps to keep us in the fight.

Members get lots of great benefits, like in-depth members-only articles, an ad-free browsing experience, and exclusive access to our comments section. Gold members get all that plus live video chats with your favorite PJ Media contributors. And check out our Platinum program, where you'll have access to a fantastic array of streaming conservative movies plus private direct messaging with our writers!

Sign up here now.