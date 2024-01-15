Should DeSantis and Haley Drop Out?

As PJ Media reported earlier, former President Trump won the first test of the 2024 GOP nominating process.

Trump's supporters had been saying all along that no one had a snowball's chance in hell of toppling him from the top of the GOP primary, and they were vindicated on Monday night, although perhaps not at the margin they had expected.

Shortly after the Iowa caucus concluded, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced that he would suspend his campaign and endorse Trump. That leaves two: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. The Trump campaign has called on the candidates to drop out and clear the field for Trump.

I don't think they should. Here's why:

There's still a very real possibility that Trump could be in jail by the time the general election rolls around. (Note what I'm not saying: I'm not saying that Trump should be in prison.) But although Trump is the runaway favorite to win the nomination, the fact remains that he is now engaged in a multi-front war. (Ask Napoleon how that worked out.)

Let's look at the dates for Trump's upcoming trials and how they fit with the rest of the primaries, caucuses, and Election Day:

Jan. 23: New Hampshire primary

Feb 8: Nevada caucus

Feb 24: South Carolina primary

March 2: Michigan, Idaho, Missouri, District of Columbia, N. Dakota primaries and caucus

March 4: Federal election interference

March 5: Super Tuesday

May 20: Mar-a-Lago classified docs

March 25: Stormy Daniels payments

July 15: GOP convention

August 5: Georgia election interference

Nov. 5: Election Day

That's some heavy, heavy ammo aimed at destroying Trump at a time he should be spending his time and money campaigning.

Some (or possibly all) of these cases will be delayed for one reason or another, which means that come November, Trump could still be embroiled in legal troubles. There are several possible scenarios:

All of the cases have been disposed, and Trump is free to go on with his life (unlikely)

Trump loses one or more cases and is sentenced to jail time just in time for the election (possible)

Trump is kicked off the ballot in key states (also possible)

If you don't think the left is working overtime to ensure the first and third options happen, you haven't been paying attention.

Is it right? No. But that's never stopped the Left before. Nor have the rule of law or the Constitution. The Supreme Court may yet step in and stop all this madness, but can we count on John Roberts? How about Amy Coney Barrett? Both have voted with the left wing of the court on some issues.

While it may be fun to speculate on what it would look like if Trump ran for president from prison, what it actually looks like is this: losing. I hear you screaming into your phone," It won't matter! The Left imprisoning Trump only helps him!"

While I won't dispute that it would electrify Trump's most loyal supporters, it most certainly does not help him with two key demographics—women and independent voters, who are not going to vote for the guy in the orange jumpsuit. As it stands, Trump will struggle with those demo groups even if he's not in jail.

So what happens if a presidential nominee withdraws or dies after the convention but before the election? The political parties choose a replacement candidate. From Teaching History:

Since the time of Andrew Jackson's run for the presidency in 1828, individual political parties have had the job of filling any vacancy on their national ticket, either that of their presidential or vice-presidential candidate. If one of their candidates vacates the ticket after they are nominated, either because of death or withdrawal, the party selects a replacement. Both the Republican and the Democratic parties have rules in their bylaws governing how to fill the vacancy. The Party Chair calls a meeting of the National Committee, and the Committee members at the meeting vote to fill the vacancy on the ticket. A candidate must receive a majority of the votes to win the party's nod.

Just what we need: Ronna McDaniels choosing the GOP candidate. Of course, the same thing could happen to Biden. He's not getting any younger and can barely spit out a coherent sentence these days. But we're concerned with Republicans here because losing to the Democrats in 2024 may very well be the last nail in the Republic's coffin.

The wrinkle in this hypothetical is that Trump may not—most likely wouldn't—drop out if he's in prison. But many who energetically support Trump now could reject the notion of a convicted, imprisoned felon heading up the ticket—sans expensive suit, spray-tan, and hair dye (remember when former Democrat Ohio Congressman Jim Trafficant had to give up his toupee in prison?).

So what happens if Democrats get their way and throw Trump in the slammer before the convention? That would depend on the delegates. Most Republican delegates are bound to vote for the nominee(s) chosen by their states on the first ballot at the convention, although there is some disagreement on whether or not that can be enforced. If bound delegates go rogue in the event that Trump is jailed, it's anyone's guess what the RNC would do.

These are all hypotheticals, but knowing what we know about Democrats, it's not beyond the realm of possibility that Trump could be in jail on Election Day. The damage Joe Biden (or whoever's running him) could do to this nation in four years is breathtaking. We may not survive it. That's why we need a Plan B in the form of a backup nominee.



