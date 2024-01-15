BREAKING: Iowa Caucus Claims Its First GOP Candidate; Field Narrows

Paula Bolyard | 11:45 PM on January 15, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy announced after the Iowa caucuses late Monday night that he would suspend his campaign and endorse former President Trump for president. 

Ramaswamy finished with 7.7% of the vote in the frozen first test of the presidential race. As PJ Media reported, Trump claimed the top spot with 51% of the vote. 

In the hours before the election, Trump and Ramaswamy sparred online and in caucus townhalls, with Trump insisting that the tech entrepreneur was "Not MAGA." 

That didn't stop Ramaswamy from throwing his support behind the former president. 

"As I've said since the beginning, there are two America First candidates in this race, and I called Donald Trump to tell him that," he said. "I congratulated him on his victory and now, going forward, he will have my full endorsement for the presidency, and I think we're gonna do the right thing for this country." 

This is a developing story. 

Paula Bolyard

Paula Bolyard is the editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter/X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

