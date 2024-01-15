It's Official: Trump Wins the Iowa Caucuses—But Not by the Expected Landslide

Paula Bolyard | 11:17 PM on January 15, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

With 94% of counties reporting, former President Trump is the projected winner of the Iowa caucuses with 51% of the vote. 

Unlike most media outlets, including CBS News, who called the race just minutes after the voting began with less than 1% reporting, PJ Media took a more measured approach, waiting to make the call until there was a larger pool of counties counted: 

Advertisement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in second at the time of this writing with 21.2%. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is just behind him with 19.1%, with Vivek Ramaswamy, whom Trump savagely attacked just hours before the voting commenced, finished with 7.7%. 

While no one expected anyone other than Trump to dominate the caucuses, second and third were up for grabs. Recent polling had Haley with a small lead over DeSantis, but that did not pan out, although it could be said that she overperformed. At the same time, the Florida governor underperformed (based on ground efforts and money spent on the race). 

Related: Why Was a Winner Projected in Iowa With <1% Votes Counted?

Perhaps the most interesting data point to come out of this is that 48% wanted someone other than Trump to be the GOP nominee—3%, within the margin of error if this were a poll. Speaking of the polls, the RealClear Politics average had Trump at 52.5, Haley at 18.8, DeSantis at 15.7, and Ramaswamy at 6.8 in the lead-up to the caucuses. Apparently, the death of polling has been highly exaggerated. 

Advertisement

Speaking to supporters after caucuses, Ramaswamy announced that he would suspend his campaign and endorse Trump. 


No doubt Trump expected to see better numbers in the first test of the 2024 presidential race. Nevertheless, he thanked Iowa voters for the win on Truth Social: "THANK YOU IOWA, I LOVE YOU ALL!!! DONALD J. TRUMP." 

His comms director called on the other GOP candidates to drop out. (Check back later for my column on why I think they shouldn't.) 

This article has been updated to reflect the most recent data.

Paula Bolyard

Paula Bolyard is the editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter/X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Recommended

LIVE RESULTS: Follow the Iowa Caucuses Here PJ Media Staff
The Biggest Evidence for the Folly of the EV Push May Be Happening Right Now Chris Queen
Why Was a Winner Projected in Iowa With <1% Votes Counted? Matt Margolis
Global Warming? Arctic Ice at Highest Level for 21 Years Catherine Salgado
BREAKING: Iowa Caucus Claims Its First GOP Candidate; Field Narrows Paula Bolyard
I Can't Believe This Is a Real Science Class at a Real University Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
This Might Be the Most Hilarious Meme About Joe Biden Ever
Sen. Rand Paul Goes to War With Nikki Haley
Advertisement