West Coast, Messed Coast™ Gavin Newsom's Pre-2024 Election Move Has Them Asking 'Why?'

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report where Governor Hair Gel has made hand-counting ballots in elections of more than one thousand votes totally illegal.

Hands off!

It’s understandable why few believe Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and his Super Majority of Democrats have election integrity in mind with this bill.

🚨 #BREAKING: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has just signed a bill BANNING hand-counting ballots in most elections WHY? pic.twitter.com/LfX6dImhPV — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 4, 2023

Democrats have spent the last 20 years undermining election integrity in California. The voter rolls are filled with dead people, those who don’t live in the state, or people who are registered to vote in more than one county. Democrats passed laws that allow counting ballots after Election Day. Democrats have explicitly allowed non-matching signatures to accept ballots. They send out ballots like candy to people who haven’t voted for years and have the temerity to call them “active” voters.

They ushered in wholesale, no-holds-barred ballot harvesting. They give out provisional ballots like the rich guys handing out twenties on skid row on Thanksgiving. They pass laws to create chaos and overwhelm the voting system. They voted to allow felons to vote and passed laws to allow non-citizens who can’t speak English to be poll workers and participate in election observation. San Francisco even lets non-citizens vote in local elections.

And now because Shasta County has passed a local ordinance to get rid of machine vote counting, the leftists in the state government want to punish them.

Indeed, after Americans saw Democrats changing election laws under a “COVID-19 emergency” before the 2020 election and the subsequent questions about machine counting, anything the Democrats do — especially along the West Coast, Messed Coast™ — is considered suspect, especially since we’re now in the 2024 election cycle. No one trusts them to enhance voter integrity, only to tear it apart.

But as I’ve discussed on my Adult in the Room Podcast with PJ Media colleague, election integrity expert, and founder of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, J. Christian Adams, hand counting ballots is less accurate than machine counting. You can check out our latest interview in the video below.

There should be no law banning hand counts, especially when trust in the integrity of the voting system in California is so low. An all-of-the-above approach is best at this time.

Shut up and take your medicine

The civil trial against Los Angeles County’s Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, PhD, will move forward. The COVID ghoul is accused of censoring comments on official county websites during the initial COVID outbreak and working behind the scenes to silence these same voices on pre-Elon Musk Twitter.

The county attempted to get the case thrown out, but the judge allowed the free speech case by the Alliance of Los Angeles County Parents to go to trial.

Get the organic, non-GMO popcorn ready.

Pass the trash

When school districts can’t fire teachers for cause because their unions make them bulletproof, especially on the woke West Coast, Messed Coast™, they get passed around to another school. They call this passing the trash. Oregon has raised this to an art form.

Oregon Catalyst reports that a groomer teacher accused of assaulting at least two students, who are now suing, was moved from the high school where he taught to an elementary school while awaiting the outcome of the case against him.

Two students have filed a 10 million dollar lawsuit against their former High School teacher at Salem’s McNary High School. The teacher is being accused of “grooming” and “sexual abuse.” During the the year-long investigation, the accused teacher, was sent to Kalapuya Elementary. Although everyone is innocent until proven guilty, why send a potential high-risk teacher to a school where the students are more vulnerable? We learn this week, that the Elementary school has moved him out.

One of the worst aspects of this story, besides these children being victimized, is a system that protects teachers over children. That’s why the people must pass the public employee unions’ trash.

We’re not all queens, it turns out

The Oregon Department of Education has listened to a gender-confused child in the rural Ontario school district and now there will be no more homecoming Kings and Queens. It turns out that the terms Kings and Queens are too offensive on the West Coast, Messed Coast™.

However, the other gender-specific homecoming week events will continue.

Oregon leading the nation in the radical gender insanity as the @ORDeptEd continues to erase girls. @libsoftiktok

“The homecoming court at Ontario High School will get a new look starting this year, which has some Tigers in an uproar. Administrators, after looking to the Oregon… pic.twitter.com/1D7Nus55pp — Nicole 𝔻e Graff (@MamaNikki2007) October 3, 2023

Speaking of queens

A spokesmodel for Oregon’s disastrous Measure 110, decriminalizing open drug use, is a man who identifies as a first-generation Pakistani, Muslim, woman of color.

The West Coast, Messed Coast’s™ Dharma Mirza, formerly Kamran Ahmed Mirza, was appointed to the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council and is/was a drag queen.

The trans advocate of drug abusers in the video above was a drag queen performer in Oregon. Dharma Mirza, formerly Kamran Ahmed Mirza, was appointed to the Measure 110 Oversight & Accountability Council. pic.twitter.com/qTxCWuwGfh — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2023

Asian attack

And in Seattle, the West Coast, Messed Coast™ update reported about the arrests of the six black men who stalked and then attacked Asians as they arrived home in a home invasion ring.

Now there’s been another attack on an Asian man. In nearby Tacoma, an Asian market owner was gunned down. It seems like one of the wokest cities on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ has a racism problem on its hands.

TACOMA TRAGEDY: Local Korean media outlets are reporting the victim in "The Little Store" shooting was a Korean American male in his 60's and the owner of this family run business. Relatives are choosing not to release his full name at this time and asking for privacy.

Police… pic.twitter.com/7qlswWuqOZ — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) October 4, 2023

Speaking of hit lists

An Antifa activist has printed a book with photos and identifying information of “local fascists.”

So far there’s been no backlash for printing what looks to be a hit list for Antifa.

Hot off the press pic.twitter.com/u3uXso0maK — eyerollsandbloodlust (@eyerollsnblood) September 28, 2023

Portland ghillie suit

And finally, someone has come up with a fitting idea for people who want to watch the crazy in their native habitats without being spotted.

It was a big West Coast, Messed Coast™ update today. Please continue to follow my work on PJ Media and thank you for being a PJ Media reader.

