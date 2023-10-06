The Most Logical (and Treacherous) Reason Yet for Joe Biden's Open Border

How bad is America’s Southern border invasion? So bad that even Joe “I’ll Never Build a Wall” Biden is talking about building a wall at the Southern border. Sure, the guy who sold off construction materials left behind by Donald Trump’s border wall crews will close the border. If you believe that, you’ll believe that Joe Biden is a great father and wonderful dog owner, too. Here’s a clue: that dog won’t hunt, either.

Soon after radio host and constitutional expert Mark Levin began giving voice to the idea that Joe Biden could be impeached right now based on the open southern border leaving Americans unsafe and unsecured, Joe’s White House decided to rattle the chains in hopes that lo-fo American voters and Joe Scarborough would think that he’s for closed borders. Homie, please.

Like so many other millions of people, New York Post reporter Miranda Devine wondered why any American president—even clueless Joe—would leave America’s back door wide open.

She asked,

Does anyone here understand why the Biden administration is persisting with the suicidal open border? They could stop it tomorrow but they just lie that it’s “secure”. The issue will be a vote killer in the 2024 election. Why aren’t they pivoting? Is it a scam to get voters for 2024? What are the mechanics of illegals voting? Is it a more long term strategy to shore up sagging Democratic appeal? Or is it a pet project of Biden’s to please Pope Francis in the mistaken belief it will save his soul?

You can understand why she struggled for answers. We’ve all been wondering why Biden would be opening the Southern border, allowing in potentially some of the worst actors from the prisons south of the border and hell’s half acre pushing out the local war heroes and Army-Navy game-goers to make their home in the US of A.

Faster than you can say, “They’ll vote Democrat,” there’s another, more convincing, shocking, tectonic, and treacherous answer. And since you’ve seen what the left has done and can only imagine what they will do, this border gambit makes sense. Sick and disgusting sense.

Dan Bongino mentioned this theory on his podcast on Tuesday of this week. And if you combine what he said with what PJ Media has reported about Leaving California, lost congressional seats, and expected lost congressional seats, you will begin to understand.

They want the votes, of course, but first, the left—Joe Biden’s Democrats—has allowed the seven-plus-million-person flood of migrants to wash into the country to turn the tide of upcoming elections by rigging the Electoral College in the long run.

The Democrats call it the great replacement theory and blame Republicans for authoring such a racist-sounding program.

But, of course, the Democrats authored it and promulgated it. Because they mean it. And they say it out loud.

Bongino said, “The Democrats are playing the long game. …[They] are hemorrhaging people out of liberal states. What does this all mean?”

“Texas gets two congressional seats in the next re-allocation in the census, and New York and California each lose one,” he said. Republicans get to gerrymander the state, “and it’s likely going to be another Republican seat.” He added, “The Democrats are terrified because they realize that nobody’s leaving red states and everybody’s leaving blue states. You get it? [Democrats] could lose the House forever. And on the Electoral College side, [Democrats could lose] the presidency. The Electors to the Electoral College are based on the number of congressional seats plus two,” he explained. “Texas will increase the number of electors while California, New York, and Illinois are losing people” – and electors. “How can you change all of that? When the census counts all those new illegal immigrants who broke into the country with the approval and help of Joe Biden.”

Voters in border states, such as California and Arizona, have been howling about this for decades. The census currently counts all residents—not only citizens—and allocates congressional seats based on this population. That is why Trump wanted the question on the census about legality to call attention to the fact that Americans in these states are rightly PO’d that their votes and representation are diluted, yes, diluted, by illegal aliens.

You can see Bongino explain at 42:29.