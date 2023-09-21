Ray Epps' Attorney Says His January 6 Charge Actually Helps Him

One of the attorneys for Ray Epps says his misdemeanor charge for January 6 activities actually helps his client in another case. Perhaps that’s why Epps was charged nearly three years after the January 6 Capitol riot on a mere misdemeanor of disorderly conduct — a nothing-burger compared to others who did as much or less and now sit in the D.C. political gulag or are already in prison.

Epps, an Oath Keepers leader, said he traveled from Arizona to see President Trump’s speech in D.C., but instead of watching it placed himself at two breach points into the Capitol and urged people to go inside on January 6.

I wrote about Epps’s curious activities on both January 5 and 6 and noted that his choice of criminal attorney was quite fortunate. His civil attorneys certainly were very well connected — to Democrat operatives.

Epps has also managed to snag very connected civil attorneys in his defamation lawsuit against Fox News for reporting on his J6 activities. Attorney Michael J. Teter is helping to oversee his defamation case. Teter, an attorney for the radical Democrat lawfare group 65 Project, is attempting to disbar all lawyers who have helped President Trump. This is obviously to scare any and all attorneys away from working for the former president. Teter also works in concert with Delaware attorney Brian Farnan, who represented Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation against Fox News.

The 65 Project’s PR firm released a statement on Wednesday following Epps’s virtual guilty plea. Teter said, “From the very moment that Ray Epps learned the FBI sought to identify him, Ray cooperated and has taken responsibility for his actions.” As I noted, the FBI placed Epps on its January 6 most wanted list for his activities on January 6, and then, oddly, without explanation, removed him. Teter said, “[Wednesday’s] hearing and the plea agreement reached with the Department of Justice is further proof of that.”

And this is where the statement gets more interesting. The 65 Project attorney representing not just Epps in a defamation lawsuit but also Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News said, “It is also powerful evidence of the absurdity of Fox News’s and Tucker Carlson’s lies that sought to turn Ray into a scapegoat for January 6.”

Indeed, no one has turned Ray Epps into a “scapegoat” for January 6. Epps looked like a provocateur that day. He whispered into the ear of Ryan Samsel who, a beat or two later, began pushing through a barricade. Samsel related later what Epps told him, “He came up to me and he said, ‘Dude’ — his entire words were, ‘Relax, the cops are doing their job.” Samsel has been in prison awaiting trial since 2021. Maybe Epps can lend him his criminal attorney.

“Had Ray been charged earlier, Fox News would have called him a hero and political prisoner,” civil attorney Teter wrote. But he went on, “Instead, Fox News spread falsehoods about Ray that have cost him his livelihood and safety.”

It’s nice and tidy that Epps’s case was charged on one day and pleaded to the next, unlike other January 6 defendants. Julie Kelly notes that had he been treated like other January 6 defendants doing things, such as pushing a sign into people, “Based on allegations, he should face multiple felony counts including obstruction of an official proceeding…”

Why was he treated so dramatically differently? The very logical conclusion is that he was there to get people to do things that were not in their best interest, doing it for someone else. Who or what?

As we reported at PJ Media, Attorney General Merrick Garland testified this week that he could not put a number on how many, if any, confidential human sources (CHS) and other types of informants who were inside the protest crowd on January 6. “I don’t know the answer to that question,” he told Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.).

Massie responded, “You don’t know how many there were, or there were none?” to which Garland lamely replied, “I don’t know the answer to either of those questions.”

Massie told him, “I think you may have just perjured yourself.”

The FBI’s number two person at the Washington Field Office, Steven D’Antuono, told Congressional representatives in a closed-door hearing that they had so many informants and confidential sources they lost track of them and later had to do an audit.

When is the DOJ going to file conspiracy charges against Bill Dunfee, Sam Andrews, Dave Daubenmire, and the 140+ people working with them to 'storm the capitol' on January 6? And why do so many of them have security clearances and backgrounds in intelligence agencies? pic.twitter.com/K7KM2yymQW — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) August 29, 2022

The FBI was looking for informants well before January 6. Rep. Jim Jordan (D-Ohio) asked D’Antuono about this, “So, you now know that there were CHSs that the FBI knew ahead of time were going to be here on January 6 and that there were also some unknown CHSs who, on their own accord, decided to come here on January 6?”

D’Antuono said, “That is my belief.”

We know that Metropolitan Police agents provocateur climbed the scaffolding outside the Capitol and urged others to follow them. Their mission they said was to get people inside the Capitol Building and “trap” them.

As Julie Kelly noted last April, during the Proud Boys January 6 trial, a defense filing indicated that there were far more informants and sources in the crowd than just the FBI plants.

At least two law enforcement agencies each outnumbered the FBI in terms of running undercover agents, informants, and CHSs on Jan. 6. First, the DC Metro Police had at least 13 undercover plain-clothes agents among the Proud Boys and other patriots on Jan. 6. Next, there appear to have been some 19 CHSs on Jan. 6 belonging to an agency called HIS (Homeland Security Investigations). When added to the 8 FBI CHSs now acknowledged by the prosecutors, this means that there were at least forty (40) undercover informants or agents doing surveillance among defendants on January 6.

At least 40 undercover informants were in the crowd and likely more. Indeed, Dominic Pezzola’s defense attorney wanted Ray Epps to testify. “Defendants contend Mr. Epps is being suspiciously protected from prosecution by the government.” Pezzola testified that he thought Epps was a “suspected government operative.”

That part of Pezzola’s testimony was stricken from the record, and Epps never testified. And now his case is closed while others are in prison. Wonder why.

