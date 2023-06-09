Leaked Video Shows D.C. Cops Were 'Rioters' and Instigators at J-6 Protest

A leaked video shows that at least one Washington, D.C., cop – and likely more – acted on January 6 as apparent agent provocateurs, dressing as protesters, scaling scaffolding outside the Capitol Building, and urging protesters toward the iconic building. See the video below.

Congressman Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) says the authenticated GoPro video raises the question of why police officers, who were identified as intelligence officers, were working to stir up the crowd of protesters instead of working to stop an assault on the Capitol.

At one point in the video, the unidentified police officer equipped with the camera said to another he thought the idea was to get people inside the Capitol Building and trap them inside. The observation by the undercover officer leads one to conclude that there was intelligence about a plan to attack the Capitol and the apparent response by the police was to let them do it and take pictures.

When another alleged officer on the video saw people climbing the scaffolding, he told the officer with the GoPro, “That’s dangerous. Somebody’s going to get shot.” A third alleged officer said, “They’re not going to shoot anybody.” Yet, they encouraged and participated in the dangerous activity.

As the group of officers worked their way through the crowd and to the scaffolding, they joined in with the protesters’ chants, “Whose house? Our house!”

Loudermilk told the “Just the News, No Noise TV” show, “We know that it is one of their officers and at one point he is encouraging, and it appears he’s encouraging. He’s definitely helping people climb the scaffolding, and he’s telling them ‘go, go, go.'”

Naturally, the congressman wondered, “Why is an officer encouraging people to climb the scaffolding and go into the Capitol?” Further, he asked, “Why did the MPD Metropolitan Police support department decide to put undercover officers in the crowd? Was there intelligence that they had that was or was not passed on to the Capitol Police, and what did the Capitol police do with that evidence, if they got it?”

The Capitol Police were offered National Guard help by the Trump administration, which had been disturbed by intelligence reports of possible trouble. Those in charge of the Capitol Police, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, turned down the request for a military presence. The outside of the Capitol Building was not hardened, and the numbers of Capitol Police were not plussed-up to deny entry.

Just the News reported that a recent January 6 court case involving William and Michael Pope revealed the existence of the video. A defendant wanted a copy of the video, and federal prosecutors were concerned about it being out of their control, according to a court document describing its contents:

The specific footage, GoPro video recorded by an MPD Police Officer who was stationed at the Capitol in an evidence-gathering capacity, captures the officer shouting words to the effect of “Go! Go! Go!” (MPD-005-000035 at time stamp 2:37), “Go! Go! Go!” (MPD-005-000035 at time stamp 7:23), and “Keeping going! Keep going!” (MPD-005-000035 at time stamp 8:16) apparently to the individuals in front of him on the balustrade of the U.S. Capitol’s northwest staircase around 2:15 p.m. At other times in these videos, the officer and the two other plain clothes officers with him appear to join the crowd around them in various chants, to include “drain the swamp,” “U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.!”, and “whose house? Our house!”

Among the other ironies seen in this video is the warning to the officers by a person identified as a protester to be careful because Antifa provocateurs were among the crowd.

Though Antifa types were seen in the crowd and on video following the January 6 riot, media, cops, and eventually the embarrassing January 6 Committee tried to tamp down any talk about the Leftist mob playing any kind of role. Truth is, if Antifa hadn’t been there, it might have been a first, considering that a violent left-wing mob and their allies in BLM closed roads, rioted, and set the historical “President’s Church” on fire only months before in D.C.

Federal prosecutors argued that the video wasn’t germane to the Popes’ cases. They fretted that “while the videos are not relevant in this case, it is possible that the videos may be relevant in another case—either for the prosecution or for the defense.” They further argued, “Allowing these videos to be utilized in the manner in which the defendant now seeks may jeopardize the rights and safety of others who have been or may later be charged for their conduct on that day.” Try not to laugh.

The American people have the right to know if their police, institutions, and politicians are leveling with them about January 6. This video and the effort to keep it from the public sure seem shady. They expect us to trust them. Sadly, after watching these charlatans on the executive floors of the FBI and DOJ, it’s clear we can’t trust these people anymore.

The congressman has sent a letter to law enforcement asking for more information about police in the J6 crowd on that day in 2021.

