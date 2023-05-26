West Coast, Messed Coast™: Will the Woke Go Broke Again? The L.A. Dodgers Vow to Find Out.

It turns out that God has more fans than the L.A. Dodgers. Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™, where yet another big business may find out about going woke and then going broke due to bending a knee at the altar of the Left.

West Coast Squeeze Play

The Major League Baseball club invited, then disinvited, then re-invited — offering a groveling apology — a campy, God-mocking, anti-Catholic group of drag nuns for the team’s homage to gay people on June 16. The group will receive a Hero Award for being dress-up nuns who try to do good deeds in the name of the devil.

I wonder how all the Latinos – players and baseball fans – who go to mass multiple times per week will respond to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence's anti Christian antics being endorsed by the @Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/eWhejnkYh4 — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) May 25, 2023

Catholics are not amused.

The Catholic League sent off a letter to all parishes in L.A. explaining the history of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, whose parting slogan is “go and sin some more.”

Indeed, as Techno Fog points out, the drag nuns have a “groomer problem”–and now the Dodgers do too.

Folsom Street Fair is long notorious for allowing public sex acts, urination, and more extreme displays of bondage and fetishes. The event welcomed and invited children to attend, despite the adult content allowed by organizers: “we don’t have any age restrictions" pic.twitter.com/jyOPuFUD5p — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 26, 2023

The Catholic League reported on some of the group’s antics over the years, showing why the Dodgers are wrong to celebrate them. The group holds a fake crucifixion every Easter featuring a “hunky Jesus.” Decembers are spent bashing Christians. Even Andrew Sullivan castigated the group, calling their antics blasphemous.

Behold the deranged anti-Christian hate group being honored as “heroes” next month by the @Dodgers & @MLB pic.twitter.com/PyMEvlFZ2r — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 25, 2023

The political group has multiple covens throughout the country, including in Washington, D.C., where, I’ll remind West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers, Biden nuclear energy czar (and luggage thief) Sam Brinton is a member — when he’s not in a men’s jail, I mean.

God and Dodger fans have overwhelmed the ball club’s phone and email systems with complaints.

This wouldn’t be the first time that an anything-you-say executive at a big corporation genuflected to the Left without doing their homework.

Speaking of which, would anyone care to go to Target to buy a Bud Light?

Fire in the Hole

Portland’s go-easy-on-crackheads program isn’t going so well.

A man who stalked and allegedly sexually attacked his former girlfriend, engaged in numerous counts of disorderly conduct, didn’t pay his parking tickets, and pulled the fire alarm incessantly at his Goose Hollow area apartment building has been arrested for actually setting the building on fire and displacing dozens of people. For good. The building is destroyed.

We see that the suspect, Garrett A. Repp, who’s 30 and old enough to know better, was upset over being evicted. He had no trouble being evicted, so to speak, from Portland jail, where woke District Attorney Mike Schmidt, who never met a perp he didn’t love, kept setting him free to break the law again. Indeed, following the May 16 fire, the DA released Repp from jail while taking his case to a grand jury before he was re-arrested on May 25.

Suspect recently had several other cases dismissed by @DAMikeSchmidt including Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Mischief, with one other case pending. Had Mikey tried to keep him in on just one of these cases, this wouldn't have happened. @LarsLarsonShow @VictoriaTaft pic.twitter.com/2FAf9XTzPs — Laughing At Liberals (@LaughAtLibs) May 26, 2023

What did he do while he was free?

West Coast ‘Camping’

Portland has settled a case with a group of disabled people who sued the city under the Americans with Disabilities Act for allowing cracked-out campers to pitch their tents on the city’s sidewalks, as PJ Media explained at the time.

The settlement with the city also mandates “the city must guarantee for five years that 40% of annual campsite removals be devoted to clearing sidewalks.” At which time they’ll likely be back again if past is prologue.

Cities that replace good governance with 'good intentions' achieve neither and subject good people to the addicted slaves willing to do anything to get their next fix – including hurting you. pic.twitter.com/TIUoW5DPrc — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) October 22, 2022

Mayor Ted Wheeler has offered word salad on the tent city issue, calling for fines or jail time against campers who violate his new rules.

Willamette Week reports that those new rules include “camping between the hours of 8 am and 8 pm, obstructing public streets and sidewalks, starting fires, using gas heaters, terracing the ground to make level spots for tents, and leaving garbage on city property.”

Wheeler proffered rules he has no intention of enforcing, and said they “are critical to the city’s compliance with state law and vital to our community’s ability to return to the vibrant place we all love.”

West Coast Good News

There is a good news story from Portland’s homeless community.

Remember the "loving us to death" lady? The "piece of cake" lady? pic.twitter.com/XtfaBHLK5j — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) May 22, 2023

Wendy, a woman who went viral for saying Portland “loves [drug addicted homeless] to death,” is now off the streets and in drug rehab, no thanks to Wheeler. Read about this amazing story.

San Francisco: Another Business Bites the Dust

Failure to thrive due to “security concerns.”

Cole Hardware is closing its SoMa location. citing pandemic-related struggles including a shrinking customer base and incidents with crime. The 103-year-old San Francisco chain had bet big on the once up-and-coming SoMa neighborhood—but no longer. https://t.co/PLesGdZEGp — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) May 24, 2023

Paging Governor Hair Gel

Gavin Newsom has had quite a week!

He sidelined the reparations for black Californians that he ordered.

He squandered billions in COVID funding.

He eliminated vote by mail for migrant worker union elections because, in his words, mail ballots are “untested [and the] mail-election process that lacks critical provisions to protect the integrity of the election.” But he approved an even worse program allowing card check union membership, which kills the secret ballot.

Remember this when he runs for president.

Speaking of which:

Hillary’s Election Interference

Is Hillary playing three 3D chess with California politics?

New York’s Hillary Clinton gets involved in the CA Governor’s race more than 1,000 days before the election. https://t.co/sB6ypXVWF2 — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) May 25, 2023

Where’s My John Wayne?

It was the Duke’s birthday this week.

Good morning! John Wayne was born today in 1907 in Iowa, as Marion Morrison. The Duke played football at the Univ of Southern California before a legendary acting career that included an Oscar for Best Actor in “True Grit” in 1969. pic.twitter.com/lrNWMrTN3h — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 26, 2023

Until our next West Coast, Messed Coast™ meeting. Keep your head up, Pilgrim.

