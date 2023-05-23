L.A. Dodgers Issue Groveling Apology to Satanic Drag Queens and Reinstate Them as 'Heroes'

Have you ever seen a woke corporation grovel at the feet of queer activists? Just days after deciding not to give a “Community Heroes” award to the satanic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who mock Catholics in gross ways, the Dodgers felt the heat from tantruming queers and issued this retraction:

After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families. We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades. In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family.

Weird how they didn’t mention having any honest conversations with Catholics, who are the butt of the gay jokes. But the Dodgers have now been “educated” into the woke rules, and the rules say you must embrace every single bit of queer “pride” no matter how offensive, rude, or inappropriate for an all-ages event like a baseball game.

You will submit to the new rules or the angry queers will boycott! But considering how the Bud Light fiasco went, perhaps sports teams should be more concerned if straights decide to boycott. How many gay baseball fans are there? (Let’s be honest, most queer baseball fans are probably lesbians and they generally don’t get along with gay men or drag queens.)

The takeover of everything by the queer-lobby has exhausted even members of their own tribe.

When you’re profoundly sick of alphabet people but you are an alphabet people. pic.twitter.com/53Lt5WQJwc — Mike Harlow (@NotMikeHarlow) May 23, 2023

The Dodgers are joining the long list of woke corporations and organizations that have thrown their customers in the trash in favor of people who won’t ever be their customers. It’s bizarre.

The Babylon Bee got in on the fun today with this hilarious but accurate headline.

Dodgers Summon Satan To Throw Out First Pitch At Pride Night https://t.co/XoP9xmtZyx pic.twitter.com/vUibs7CpsQ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 23, 2023

The remaining question is: will the Christians on the team show up to play when their team honors anti-Christian bigots? Since America is the land of the free, these satanic weirdos have the right to put on their offensive displays whenever they want for audiences that want to see them. Do the L.A. Dodgers fans really want this on the field at an all-ages event? I would be surprised if they do. I guess we’ll find out what the fans think soon enough.