Remember the 'Homeless' Addict Who Said Portland 'Was Loving Them to Death'? We've Got an Update.

This is Wendy.

Remember the "loving us to death" lady? The "piece of cake" lady? pic.twitter.com/XtfaBHLK5j — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) May 22, 2023

Earlier this year, she lived in a tent on the streets of Portland, Ore., where the city allows people to squat in a tent and smoke their rent.

“It’s a piece of cake…you get three meals a day and don’t have to do shit…wake up, eat get high, wake up eat get high” repeat. A homeless woman shared with me why it’s so easy to be homeless. She was brutally honest because she hates the enablement “They are loving us to death” pic.twitter.com/HxRUoSFFFu — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) December 31, 2022

At the time, she boldly told a Portland addiction counselor the truth about her life on the streets of this once wonderful Oregon town that Leftists have ruined with their woke politics.

Counselor and homeless expert Kevin Dahlgren shared an update about Wendy on my Adult in the Room Podcast recently. He told me he was shocked that Wendy told him the truth.

Dahlgren: So how is it being homeless in Portland? Wendy: It’s a piece of cake, really. I mean that’s why you got so many out here because they feed you three meals a day. You don’t have to do shit except stay in your tent or party. If you smoke a lot of dope you do that. Um, what else? […] It’s like, you wake up, you go eat at Blanchet [a Portland soup kitchen], get high. Go eat at Blanchet for lunch, get high. Go eat dinner, get high. That’s all you do all day long. Everyday. I’m being honest. Dahlgren: It doesn’t feel like that’s helping anybody. Wendy: It’s not! That’s why you see all the tents! People are up all night. Sleep all day. […] They are loving us to death.

Dahlgren agrees with Wendy that woke towns are “loving them to death.”

3/Sometimes there's good news out there. You just need to know where to look.

But know this the Homeless Industrial Complex is not going to want to solve the problem.https://t.co/ipZGs3Sk4I pic.twitter.com/hfpSzTnDhF — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) May 22, 2023

Wendy’s alive and off the streets now. See that part of our interview in the tweet above or in the video below.

Dahlgren’s gotten grief from the Left, who believe he’s exploiting the homeless by sharing their stories in his videos.

But Elon Musk amplified Dahlgren’s tweet about Wendy, and her story went supernova. Wendy’s family saw the tweet shared by more than eight million people and reached out to him.

“They thought she was dead,” he told me.

Moreover, Wendy might actually have been dead were it not for him.

“If I had not done this video she would not be where she is today,” he said. “She’s now living at home in Utah, off the streets, and in treatment. That would have never happened without this video.”

Dahlgren has been doing homeless and drug outreach in Seattle for decades with We Heart Seattle. He’s now in Portland helping and assessing the area’s response to homelessness.

At one time, the social worker was with big charitable organizations getting government grants to solve the homeless problem in the Pacific Northwest. He calls this infrastructure the Homeless Industrial Complex because these groups do the bidding of the politicians without really solving the homeless problem. “There is no accountability,” he says.

Politicians throughout woke cities want to spend billions of taxpayer dollars to “solve” a problem that isn’t what they think it is.

“Homelessness is not a housing issue,” Dahlgren told me. “Homelessness is an addiction issue.” That’s exactly right as I’ve pointed out in my stories for PJ Media.

Dahlgren believes 80% of the “homeless” on the streets are addicts like Wendy. He helped Wendy buy new dentures with a fundraiser.

What we call homelessness is mostly addiction. Most “homeless” addicts don’t want shelter. They want to be left alone to smoke up. The West Coast, Messed Coast’s™ response has been to let them do just that. The result has been an influx of what city officials call “homelessness.”

Dahlgren believes there’s also a dark political angle in the response to homelessness. There’s more on that in our interview below as well.

I’ve asked Dahlgren to put me in touch with Wendy for a future story. I can’t wait to hear how she’s doing.

The West Coast, Messed Coast™ probably has the lion’s share of homeless in America. The chief reasons are free money, free food, and the ability to pitch tents almost anywhere without any flak from cops.

Or, as Wendy put it, “It’s like, you wake up, you go eat at Blanchet [a Portland soup kitchen], get high. Go eat at Blanchet for lunch, get high. Go eat dinner, get high. That’s all you do all day long. Everyday.”

“They’re loving us to death,” she says.

And that isn’t helping anyone, is it?