West Coast, Messed Coast™ Report: Too Much Snow, Too Few Workers

Greetings West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers, where either you thank God you don’t live there or you do and consider this a support group. You’re welcome.

The West Coast, Messed Coast™ has been blanketed this week in a dusting of the white stuff as every weatherman used to say until it became racist.

Southern California is hearing of blizzard warnings for the first time since 1989. The usual areas along the 15 freeway are expected to get dumped on, but the snow level is falling to 1,500 feet, so the hills throughout So Cal will see plenty of snow.

Southern Californians can’t drive in the rain, so this should be interesting.

People who can drive in the rain but for whom the snow is problematic – Oregonians – got stuck on the freeway and had to sleep in or abandon their car in Portland this week.

😱 check out these two views & one very BIG backup. All of these drivers have spent the night here, they’re stuck northbound on I-5 near 217. Really feel for these people… #oregon #snow #pdxtraffic #portland #pdxsnow #OrWx @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/7x7Xhegn7M — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) February 23, 2023

This particular stretch of Interstate 5 is in the Portland metro area, fairly close to downtown, which is to say, civilization, and transportation crews still couldn’t help. Truckers caught up in the mess noted to KGW TV that other states in which they drive are better prepared to deal with predicted storms than Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said, hey man, we have a shortage of people right now and couldn’t prep the freeways.

ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton said the agency was operating at a disadvantage due to a staff shortage that slowed down the pace of road clearance. “We were hoping to do better than we did on that,” he said. “We are down in staff right now, we can’t get the roads cleared as quickly as we hoped to because we’re not at full staff.”

Who could imagine why Shiite Covidians running the state would have staffing shortages after firing people for failure to take their mandated shots?

The West Coast, Messed Coast™ also notes that Oregon has been in a pitched battle with residents for years over what comes first, safety for humans or making sure the de-icing stuff put on roads doesn’t hurt St. Salmon.

Not Imprisoning Their Best

Oregon State Senator Kim Thatcher, a Republican, says one of the more ah, interesting bills being considered in the Oregon legislature is allowing prisoners to vote. SB 579 allows people who have committed acts against civilized society to vote on more issues than green baloney.

And after seeing how a California city councilman worked all the angles on “helping” victims to vote for him, you can see how this will work out. I can see the NGOs lining up right now to get access to prisoners to register and “help” them vote.

Seattle Schools Are #1 – in Bad Management

Schools in one of the wokest cities on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, Seattle, have lost 8.4% or 4,700 students since the pandemic, a higher rate than the state average. And – get out the foam #1 finger! – it’s also number one in overspending, expecting to spend “about $100 million more than it receives each year through 2025-‘26.”

The West Coast, Messed Coast™ doesn’t know what to be more shocked by, that so many parents in woke Seattle ejected from the we own your kid chaos or that the Seattle Times editorial board wrote about it.

Seattle Public Schools never polls families on why they leave. Maybe that's a clue to the district's larger-than-average enrollment drops. https://t.co/1NQxXJSSji — SeattleTimes Opinion (@SeaTimesOpinion) February 19, 2023

The biggest problem is teachers’ union contracts, which are so expensive that the district is considering closing schools, for the children, you understand. The editorial notes, “The main engine driving Seattle’s budgetary chasm is its recent $228 million teachers contract, approved at a time when district leaders could see as well as anyone that enrollments, which drive budget revenues, would not support that kind of money. No coincidence that the first public rumblings about possible school closures came just four months later.”

Related: California’s Councilman’s Massive Mail-in Ballot Vote Scam Is Revealed

The editorial says that Seattle schools have no idea why parents yanked their kids from school because they never asked them. “As the saying goes, you can’t fix what you don’t measure.”

Political Football

This story hit with a thud in sports circles on Friday. The Athletic reports that beloved quarterback Russell Wilson asked the Seattle Seahawks to fire coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider. As all football observers know, Wilson was traded and went on to ignominy with the Denver Broncos.

Russell says the story isn’t true.

Bombshell: Russell Wilson asked #Seahawks ownership to fire coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider last year, sources told @TheAthletic The team instead traded him to the #Broncos https://t.co/p6F8s9YFly pic.twitter.com/tLKOlQYFTX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 24, 2023

That’s almost as surprising as Black Panther gun runner and accessory to murder turned tenured UC professor Angela Davis finding out her – lily-white – ancestors were among the 110 people on the Mayflower.

“Do you know what you’re looking at? That is a list of the passengers on the Mayflower.” Our researchers discovered #AngelaDavis’s ancestors traveled to the US on the Mayflower and here is her reaction. #FindingYourRoots pic.twitter.com/G2HhA9BSrT — Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) February 22, 2023

And finally, buck up. Here’s a photo of a pretty waterfall in Oregon.

Until next time.