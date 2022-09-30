Ginny Thomas Ruins J-6 Committee's Plan to Destroy Her

The big January 6 Committee extravaganza was set to begin again on Wednesday, and in the eye of their manmade storm was Ginny Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. “Getting” Ginny Thomas and their real target, Justice Thomas, has been at the center of the Left’s nocturnal fantasies for years, and no doubt the Committee was eager to dirty her up for them as much as possible. But, alas, Hurricane Ian intervened, and the Committee temporarily postponed the “Fall Season” of the hearings so as not to share the news cycle with an act of God. No big announcements about Ginny Thomas would be forthcoming under the Klieg lights by politically wounded Liz Cheney.

Thomas sat down with Committee members on Thursday, and by all accounts, she acquitted herself well—to normal people, that is. One reporter stationed outside the office where Thomas’s interview would take place asked her if she had discussed a “stolen election” with her husband or if she’d spoken to him about “clearing her name.”

NEW: Ginni Thomas walked into her interview with the January 6 Cmte she did not respond to questions when asked why she felt like she attended the hearing and whether she had spoken to her husband about clearing her name. pic.twitter.com/OjPwtMl8tc — James Levinson (@james_levinson) September 29, 2022

She later issued an opening statement before the Committee in which she said she did not speak with her husband about any of this.

The leaks from the interview, such as this excerpt from CBS News, ratify the notion that this interview was about targeting her husband.

A source familiar with her appearance before the committee told CBS News Thursday night that Thomas had delivered an opening statement, in which she said that she has “never” spoken to her husband about pending cases before the Supreme Court, calling it an “iron-clad rule in our home.” She also told the committee that her husband is “uninterested in politics,” and said in her statement, “I generally do not discuss with him my day-to-day work in politics, the topics I am working on, who I am calling, emailing, texting or meeting.” Ginni Thomas also denied her husband knew of her texts with former President Trump’s White House chief of staff.

As her attorney, Mark Paoletta, explained, “Mrs. Thomas had significant concerns about fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election.” He added, “she told the Committee her minimal and mainstream activity focused on ensuring that reports of fraud and irregularities were investigated. Beyond that, she played no role in any events after the 2020 election results.”

The incurious January 6 Committee might do well by explaining to the millions of Americans they claim to care about—who have legitimate concerns about the bastardized 2020 election—how the election wasn’t rigged in favor of Joe Biden. Now that would get ratings. But they won’t talk about the Zuck Bucks used at government election offices to turn out the Biden vote, the hastily rewritten election laws, mail-in ballots that everyone knows are easy to exploit, and the rest done in the name of COVID.

The New York Times hypes that Ginny Thomas “repeats false 2020 election claim in January 6 interview” and “denies discussing election subversion efforts with her husband.”

They should ask themselves why an intelligent woman and savvy political activist like Ginny Thomas thinks the fair election process may have been subverted in the 2020 election.

Ginny Thomas has also been castigated for sending a text to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to keep fighting for Trump and also texted attorney John Eastman, who is being investigated for wrong-think about legal theories to stop the election counting.

The January 6 Committee had never been a search for truth as much as it was a platform for score-settling and criminalizing political speech. We can wait to find out how they spin Thomas’s testimony.

Congressman Bennie Thompson, the supposed head of the Committee, when co-chair Liz Cheney is unavailable, said he was “glad she came.”

The Committee has not announced when the next hearing will take place nor divulged how many episodes there will be in the new and improved, boffo “fall season.”