Portland Leftists Put Targets on Backs of Cops Involved in Shootings This Week

Portland, Oregon, cops, already diminished, demoralized, and defunded, are being targeted, yet again, by Leftists who have intentionally put a target on their backs. Officers involved in two shooting incidents were outed and doxxed by anti-police Leftists. After a third officer-involved shooting, Portland Police refused to divulge the officer’s identity.

Portland Police union leaders say doxxers have followed officers home and issued flyers with officers’ names and photos in their neighborhoods.

After the three Portland cops were involved in shootings this week, Antifa, BLM, and other Leftists responded by doxxing two of the officers by publicizing their names, addresses, phone numbers, and other personal information. Considering the violent nature of the groups doxxing the officers, they’re essentially putting a hit out on the police.

KGW TV reported that the police union president, Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, demanded the officer’s name from the latest police shooting be hidden.

“Transparency is very important,” said Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, president of the Portland Police Association. “It’s a vital cog in accountability. But when we see officers threatened before there’s any due process before the investigation has even gotten off the ground, people followed home, people having flyers put up in their neighborhood, family members being threatened, this isn’t about transparency. This is about utilizing an event to create chaos and threaten the safety of police officers. It’s just not acceptable. What’s very important is we work together to call out those actors, call out those people.”

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) issued a statement on the doxxing of the cops in the previous two incidents (one on Tuesday and last Sunday, and the other on Wednesday).

PPB is currently investigating concerns related to doxing and threats to PPB members and/or their families related to recent officer-involved shootings. The investigation of possible doxing and threats raises safety concerns for officers involved in shootings. PPB has determined that there are credible security threats to officers involved in recent shootings and therefore, PPB is withholding the name of the involved member during the pendency of the doxing investigation. Once the investigation is completed, PPB will reassess the security threat and will release the name of the officer involved in the shooting when the threat no longer exists.

Portland’s homicide rate is up by 144 percent, thanks to Antifa and BLM riots demanding the defunding of police. Compared to cities of similar size, Portland has a 207 percent increase in shootings.

BLM and Antifa routinely frame police-involved shootings as cops hunting black men. For example, Portland Police are often depicted as the bad guys in the death of Patrick Kimmons. But Leftists always leave out the part of the story in which Kimmons had just shot two gangsters and refused to drop his weapon when ordered by police.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler this week issued a weak message that basically said, “C’mon, you guys, cut it out!” and also declared an “emergency.”

The FBI issued a statement demanding people stop attacking cops, saying that “the level of violence we are seeing in Portland and the direct disregard for law enforcement is unacceptable.” It also asked Portlanders to “rally behind our police officers.”

A message from Special Agent in Charge Kieran L. Ramsey after several recent violent encounters against law enforcement officers: @PortlandPolice @MultCoSO #FBI pic.twitter.com/O3eiQKg9yR — FBI Portland (@FBIPortland) July 27, 2022

Of course, Antifa, BLM, and their fellow travelers in their criminal gang will never do that. The laxity with which city, county, and state officials have dealt with their pet professional protesters has just emboldened the groups’ overt hatred, disrespect, and violence toward police officers.

It’s doubtful that Leftist defense attorneys at the county prosecutor’s officer would ever punish Antifa, BLM, and any others for intentionally doxxing officers, even when it’s obvious they do so with the hope that officers will be hurt or killed.

We believe in civil rights. Police are able to exercise deadly force under state police powers. It’s a big responsibility. Yet, unlike Antifa and BLM, we don’t believe that every police officer acts recklessly in every officer-involved shooting. The only ones acting with impunity are the ones doxxing cops with the goal that someone follows, finds, and finishes them off.

Portland asked for this chaos. This is what it looks like when criminal gangs run their city.