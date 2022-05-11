Tim Scott Stops Clueless Janet Yellen in Her Tracks After Her Monstrous Abortion Comments

Sometimes it takes just one comment to completely deflate even the most puffed up and self-satisfied Beltway creature, which is what Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) masterfully did to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday.

Yellen was asked by Sen. Bob Melendez (D-N.J.) to discuss how abortion helps the economy. “Eliminating the right of women to make decisions about when and whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy, and would set women back decades,” Yellen said, making an assertion that isn’t under consideration. The draft decision leaked by a Supreme Court insider would send the issue of abortion back to the states, not “eliminate” it.

But she blathered on saying, “access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion, helped lead to increased labor force participation … and research shows that it had a favorable impact on the wellbeing and earnings of children.” The ones who don’t die from abortion, that is.

She lectured about how women who get abortions are actually a good thing because, even though they’re killing their babies, mothers keep up the labor force participation rate, which is good for the economy. She helpfully included that women who have abortions represent .4% of the labor force participation rate.

How the hell she’s able to quantify that is a wonder of statistical magic and many, many assumptions. However, Scott was taken aback by the utterly contemptible way she blithely spoke of scraping a life from the womb of a mother.

Later, Scott asked, “Did you say that ending the life of a child is good for the labor force participation rate?”

“I think people can disagree on the issue of being pro-life or pro-abortion, but in the end, I think framing it in the context of labor force participation, it just feels callous to me,” he told her.

The abortion cheerleader said she didn’t mean to sound so heartless. “I certainly don’t mean to say what I think the effects are in a manner that’s harsh,” she said, but “what we’re talking about is whether or not women will have the ability to regulate their reproductive situation in ways that will enable them to plan lives that are fulfilling and satisfying for them.”

And that’s when she doubled down in answer to Scott. “In many cases, abortions are of teenage women, particularly low-income and often black, who aren’t in a position to be able to care for children, have unexpected pregnancies, and it deprives them of the ability often to continue their education, to later participate in the workforce,” she helpfully added.

Scott stopped her cold with, “I’ll just simply say that as a guy raised by a black woman in abject poverty, I am thankful to be here as a United States Senator.”

Brilliant.

